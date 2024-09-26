A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE to be Presented at Bay Street Theater's Literature Live! Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts's 2024 Literature Live! presentation will be Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning play A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE. A play that has been called “one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century.” A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE opens on Thursday, November 14th... public performances run Thursday through Sunday, December 1st. School performances begin November 12th. Bay Street's own Co-Founder and its first Executive Director, Stephen Hamilton, has been tapped to direct the compelling drama. This is the 16th anniversary of the popular Literature Live! performance series.



A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE is a powerful exploration of desire and mental fragility, following Blanche DuBois as she confronts her troubled past while residing with her sister Stella and brother-in-law Stanley in New Orleans. The play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1948 and has become a timeless classic, hailed for its profound impact on American theater.



As part of the programming of Literature Live!, free performances are available to school groups. Teachers and administrators may register their school groups by contacting Director of Education & Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, at allen@baystreet.org or by calling 631.725.0818. Free admission is available to all school students, teachers, and administrators who can reserve weekday performances at times that work for them on a first-come, first-serve basis. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program where teachers are provided curriculum guides in advance to help with content and additional aspects of learning. A talkback and Q&A session with various members of the cast and crew team members and the audience will follow each performance.



Now in its 16th year, Literature Live! was started by Bay Street Theater's Executive Director Tracy Mitchell: ”This program came about when seeing how little of the performing arts were being incorporated into my own daughter's curriculum. I was shocked because my own exposure to theater had been so life-changing, and I can't imagine if I hadn't had that, what experiences I would have missed out on in my own life.” Bay Street Theater is committed to supporting students with little or no access to the performing arts in schools. To date, Bay Street has served over 80 schools and over 43,000 students, including those with special needs, homeschoolers, and students from as far away as New Jersey and New York City in person, and numerous others across the country with digital access during COVID-19.



Literature Live! is sponsored by Burner Prudenti Law, PSEG Long Island, and more forthcoming!



Tickets for the public start at $39.99 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and until 30 minutes before performances.



