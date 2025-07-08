A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS: LIVE ON STAGE is Coming to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage appearing at Patchogue Theatre on Friday, December 5, 2025 at 7PM.

Join Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang as they sing, dance, and learn the true meaning of Christmas!

Tickets are $50 - $80 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 11, 2025 at 10AM.

FAQs about the performance:

What is A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage?

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage is an all-new live production of the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television special that has been charming viewers since it first aired in 1965. Featuring the classic Vince Guaraldi music score and the popular Peanuts comic strip characters by Charles M. Shulz, audiences discover the magic of the meaning of Christmas right along with the Peanuts gang, live on stage. At the end, the audience is also welcome to sing along while the cast performs a concert of classic holiday songs.

What is the running time of the show?

Total running time is approximately 90 minutes, including a 20 minute intermission.

What will Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the other characters look like?

The Peanuts characters, including Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, and Sally, are performed by actors who sing and dance on stage. They are not costumed characters.

Will there be music in the show?

Yes, A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage features all the classics from the Vince Guaraldi musical score, played live by a three-piece band on stage.

What is the recommended age?

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live On Stage is perfect for all ages, from the young to the young at heart. The average age of children who attend is between 4 and 12.