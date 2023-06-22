WILLY WONKA, JR. Will Be Performed by Young Players in July

The Young Players have announced their production of Willy Wonka, Jr. Young Players will present Roald Dahl's timeless story of the world-famous candy man and his quest to find an heir in this golden ticket adventure from July 13-16, 2023, at the historic Royal Theatre. The delicious adventures of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory come to life in this fantastical tale, sponsored by McCombs Medical, in partnership with Starling Music Studio. Willy Wonka, Jr. is based on the book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Ronald Dahl, with words and Music by Leslie Bricusse & Anthony Newley, and adapted for the stage by Leslie Bricusse & Timothy A. McDonald.

This Scrumdidilyumptious musical is under the direction of Mason Newberry, with assistance by Brian Roberson. Show times are July 13, 14, and 15 at 7 p.m. and July 15 and 16 at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $18 General Admission, $15 Seniors aged 60 and above, Members of the military and College students with valid I.D., and $8 for 12th Grade and below. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here.

Willy Wonka, Jr. follows mysterious candy manufacturer, Willy Wonka, as he hosts a contest by hiding golden tickets in five of his scrumptious candy bars. Whomever comes up with these tickets will win a free tour of the Wonka factory, as well as a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the five winning children are insufferable brats, but the fifth is a likable young lad named Charlie Bucket, who takes the tour in the company of his equally amiable grandfather, Grandpa Joe. The children must learn to follow Mr. Wonka's rules in the factory - or suffer the consequences.

The Young Players production includes Mallory Lafferty as Willy Wonka, Gus Howell as Charlie Bucket, Travis Loftis as Grandpa Joe, Parker Evans as Mr. Bucket, and Reagan McCartney as Mrs. Bucket. Mike Teavee is played by Jaydon Clark, Veruca Salt by Jovie Byrd, Violet Beauregarde by Dawson Claire Jones, and Augustus Gloop is played by Madden Babb. Alana Dunn is Ms. Teavee, Dawson Hoover is Mr. Salt, Mrs. Beauregarde is Allison Jones, and Zoey Jones is Mrs. Gloop. Phineous Trout is played by Nate Palmer, with Beau Goldthorpe as The Candy Man. Grandpa George is played by Samson Scott, with Frankie Goldman as Grandma Georginia and Addison Lumpkins as Grandma Josephina. James is played by Adrien Boles, with Spencer Forga as Matilda. Oompa Loompa 1 is Chase Greenwood, Oompa Loompa 2 is Madi Campbell, Oompa Loompa 3 is Abby Grace Neufer, Lizzie Glover is Oompa Loompa 4, and Sarah Nuss is Oompa Loompa 5. Our ensemble includes Piper Abbott, Dakota Barkley, Skylar Fairley, Alexandrea Haggard, Kenzie Hunt, Juliauna Jones, Klaire Kilburn, Taylor Ann Pitts, Pilar Primm, Scarlett Scott, Sterling Scott, Reese von Storch, Tynslee Tarver, Griffin Taylor, Phoenix Wade, and Addie Maisen.