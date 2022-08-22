Tickets Now Available for EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Arkansas Repertory Theatre

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre has just announced that single tickets are on sale for Every Brilliant Thing, running September 13th to October 23rd. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheRep.org or by calling the Box Office at (501) 378-0405.

Every Brilliant Thing

By Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe

September 13 - October 23, 2022

You're six years old. Mom's in the hospital. She finds it hard to be happy. So you start to make a list of everything that's "brilliant" about the world. Everything that's worth living for. Soon, the list will take on a life of its own. As you grow, the list takes on a life of its own. Hilarious and heart-wrenching, this critically-acclaimed play is a unique, theatrical experience you will never forget. Rated PG-13 for adult situations.

Taking place in The Rep's "Black Box" performance space, the capacity for this production is strictly limited. Only season subscribers will be guaranteed to attend!

The Independent (London) says Every Brilliant Thing, "Finds a perfect balance between conveying the struggles of life, and celebrating all that is sweet in it."

Performances run September 13th through October 23rd, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. The full schedule of performances can be found at www.TheRep.org.

2022/23 SEASON SUBSCRIPTION SERIES OPTIONS:

Guys & Dolls

Based on a Story and Characters by Damon Runyan

Music & Lyrics by Frank Loesser

Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows

November 29-December 30, 2022

With its brassy, immortal score, this oddball romantic comedy is considered by many to be the perfect musical. Will Nathan Detroit find a location for the secret craps game? Will Adelaide finally get a wedding after her fourteen-year engagement? Will what happened in Havana, stay in Havana? This fun, new production, filled with exciting choreography, is the perfect outing for family and friends during the holiday season. Rated PG for adult situations.

The Daily News called Guys & Dolls, "an artistic triumph. The perfect musical comedy."

Neil Simon's Laughter on the 23rd Floor

Starring Emmy-nominated actor Judge Reinhold

(Fast Times at Ridgemont High, The Santa Clause, Beverly Hills Cop, Seinfeld)

January 31-February 19, 2023

In the writers' room of The Max Prince Show, zingers are the name of the game; the harried staff scrambles to top each other with gags while competing for the attention of their star madman. Inspired by Neil Simon's experience as a young staff writer on Sid Caesar's Your Show of Shows, this comedy about comedy features a hysterical performance from Judge Reinhold, in his Rep debut. Rated PG-13 for adult language.

"Judge Reinhold is a very affable actor, a charming combination of Daffy Duck and Jimmy Stewart." -Pauline Kael, The New Yorker

"One of [Simon's] funniest... Comedy, comedy all the way," said Newsweek about Laughter on the 23rd Floor.

Little Shop of Horrors

Book & Lyrics by Howard Ashman

Music by Alan Menken

Based on the film by Roger Corman, Screenplay by Charles Griffith

April 4-30, 2023

There's a new breed of plant in town - foul-mouthed... R&B-singing... carnivorous. And if Seymour doesn't stop "Audrey II", it just might take over the world! Don't miss a fresh, new vision of this ridiculous, beloved musical, from the Associate Choreographer of Broadway's Hamilton. You'll laugh. You'll scream. You'll give up gardening for good. Rated PG for adult situations and violence.

Clyde's

By Lynn Nottage

June 6-24, 2023

In this stirring new play, direct from Broadway, a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at reclaiming their lives. Even as the shop's callous owner tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream through their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. Rated R for adult language and situations.

"Critics Pick! Though it's still about dark things (including prison, drugs, homelessness, and poverty), this delightful new play somehow turns them into bright comedy," said The New York Times of Lynn Nottage's new play Clyde's.

"Pick Now" Series: Reserve your same seats for the same performance during each show's run.

Value Series (All Weeknights, 1st Saturday/Sunday): $141-$253

Standard Series (2nd or 3rd Friday/Saturday/Sunday): $149-$268.50

Opening Night Gala Series (1st Friday): $211-$323

"Pick Later" Series: Reserve a preferred seating spot now, and choose your performance dates closer to time.

Standard Series (Any performance*): $252

Under 30 Series (Any performance*): $155

The easiest way to never miss out is to become a season subscriber. Subscribers receive 15% off single ticket prices and have priority access to the best seats in the house. Subscribers also receive:

Free, covered parking connected to the theatre

15% discounts on all concessions and additional single tickets

Free, unlimited ticket exchanges if your plans change

Exclusive behind-the-scenes content and other special benefits

All Returning Season Subscribers will be offered the option to renew with their same seat/series choices. The Rep's Box Office will contact past subscribers directly after subscriptions go on sale. If you have questions, call the Box Office at (501) 378-0405. Also on sale now are "FlexPass" single tickets-a package of 5 more more tickets for use at any performance* for a savings of up to 15%.

(*Additional charge for Opening Night Gala performances.)

ABOUT THE ARKANSAS REPERTORY THEATRE:

A fundamental anchor for the quality of life in Central Arkansas, The Rep creates vibrant and engaging theatrical experiences that are accessible for everyone in our community. With our work, The Rep seeks to make lives more full, more interesting, and more joyful. The Rep's core programming is a year-long season of 5-6 productions, freshly created for our audiences in an intimate, 377-seat theatre in downtown Little Rock. We tell stories that provide entertainment and escape, that help us process the world around us, and that foster a sense of mutual understanding. Unlike most of the ever-present electronic media, the live experiences of The Rep are distinctly theatrical- immersive and shared by the community in a public space outside of individual homes. As the state's most established professional theatre since its founding in 1976, we maintain the highest artistic standards, featuring award-winning artists, both local and from across the country, particularly celebrating artists and works with connections to our community.