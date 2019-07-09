The Theatre Podcast With Alan Seales Chats with Sarah Stiles

The Theatre Podcast with Alan Seales welcomes its latest guest, Sarah Stiles.

Sarah is currently starring as Sandy Lester in Tootsie The Musical on Broadway, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award, and is also currently starring in Billions on Showtime, and Get Shorty on Starz.

In this episode, Sarah discusses:

Growing up with hippie parents in New England and knowing that theatre was going to be her path

Paying her bills by knitting caps during the winter months before she made it big

Making her Broadway debut in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

How and why she approaches performing nude scenes on television

How Tootsie approaches some outdated, 37-year-old tropes

What is The Theatre Podcast?

A weekly release of intimate, personal conversations with theatre's biggest talents showcasing what makes them human. Featuring stars of the stage and the producers, stage managers, directors, press and marketing agents, theatre owners and other creatives of this industry. Hosted by Alan Seales. Produced by Jillian Hochman. Music by Jukebox the Ghost.

