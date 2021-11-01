Royal Players Will Produce ELF THE MUSICAL This December

The Historic Royal Theatre will bring Elf The Musical to their stage this Christmas season! Sponsored by Everett Buick GMC and performed by The Royal Players, Elf The Musical is a must-see, hilarious family favorite. Written by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and based on the New Line Cinema hit by David Berenbaum, this holiday comedy follows Buddy the Elf in his quest to find his true identity.

The creative team includes: Tammy Friend, director; Hayden Griffis, student director; Heidi McCartney, music director; and Jenny Johnston, choreographer.

The magical cast includes: Anthony McBride as Buddy, Chris Owen, Bonnie Maisen, Jamie Partain, Mason Newberry, Amanda Kennedy, Travis Loftis, K'Torri Greenwood, Katie Greer, Adam Maisen, Michael Legate, Mark Kennedy, Cheryl VanWinkle, Maggie Kennedy, Abby Grace Neufer, Sarah Nuss, Charlie Allen, Frankie Goldman, Maya Nahata, Avery Statton, Braden Lisowe, Emory Statton, Rylee Woodard, Seth Nuss, Beau Goldthorpe, Reagan McCartney, Katrina Taylor, Destiny Owen, Carl McBride, Andrew McBride, Haven Harklau, Nate Palmer, Owen Andrews, Bethany Davis, Maddie Welch, Magnolia Vincent, Denver Allen, Kohen Staggers, Eli Pitts, Maxwell Staggers, Taylor Ann Pitts, Charley Kuhlmann, Owen Andrews, and Leighton Littleton.

Buddy comes to New York City to find his birth dad only to discover dad is on the naughty list. Can Buddy bring the joy of Christmas to the people of New York and his new family?

Join Buddy in all his silly adventures December 2 - 4 and 9 -11 at 7 p.m. and December 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. For handicapped or special needs seating, please call 501-315-5483. Ticket prices are $15 General; $12 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $6 Grade 12th and below. Approximate run time: 2hrs 30 minutes.

Visit https://TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com to purchase tickets. Call 501-315-5483 for more information about this show.

Produced by Michelle Griffis, Michelle Alverio, and Phoebe Earles.

Elf the Musical was Originally produced by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures in association with Unique Features. Elf the Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Support for the Royal Players is provided, in part, by the Arkansas Arts Council, an agency of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism, and the National Endowment of the Arts.