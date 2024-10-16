Royal Players Announces New Show SILVER BELLES for Christmas Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Historic Royal Theatre will bring Silver Belles (A Christmas Comedy), written by Lauren Grove to the stage in December. Performances are Thursday, December 5th – Sunday, December 15th, 2024.

This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment BEFORE completing your purchase. You will need to be on a desktop/laptop computer or “desktop version” of ticketleap to be able to select “choose your seat”. If you use a mobile device, your seats will be randomly assigned and may not be grouped together. We are unable to transfer tickets to an alternate seat or performance date once you have purchased, we are only able to issue a refund.

For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483(voice mail only). Ticket prices are $20 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $10 Grade 12th and below.

Tickets may be purchased at https://TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com

The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00 pm on matinee days.

Come celebrate the holidays with the Silver Belles! While the ladies of Silver Meadows Retirement Home are getting ready for Christmas, scheming mogul Frank Davenport has plans to evict them and turn their home into a luxury hotel. But when Frank's son Nick is sent to deliver the news, he discovers his old flame Kate is Silver Meadows' fiercely dedicated manager. The more time he spends with her and the wise, witty, wonderful women under her care, the harder it gets to tell the truth – but luckily for him, the Belles know a thing or two about handling life and love. Can they guide Nick to save Silver Meadows and have a happy holiday after all? Both heartrending and hilarious, Silver Belles gives the gift of laughter, tears, and old-fashioned Christmas magic.

CREATIVE TEAM

Written by: Lauren Grove

Directed by Summer Brinley

Produced by Michelle Griffis and Susie Goldman

Costumes by TBD

Stage Managed by Amy Armstrong

Assistant Student Stage Managed by Braden Lisowe

