Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers Create The Link Theatre Company

Broadway couple Matt Cavenaugh and Jenny Powers have announced the birth of The Link Theatre Company, a new professional theatre company located in Jonesboro, Arkansas. The Link is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

The Link will draw on the finest Broadway, University, regional and local talent in order to bring innovative, custom designed musicals and plays to the Northeast Arkansas community.

The Link also aims to further cultural advancement, arts appreciation and eco- nomic development in the Jonesboro area as well as provide unparalleled edu- cational and professional opportunities for Arkansas State University students and area youth.

To kick off its 2020 season, The Link will hold auditions this fall for its debut pro- duction of "The Fantasticks", the longest running musical in the world.

Directed by Broadway's Matt Cavenaugh, music direction by Memphis' Jason Eschhofen, and design elements by Arkansas State University's Claire Aber- nathy, "The Fantasticks" will run March 6th-8th at The Glass Factory in down- town Jonesboro.

Auditions will be held on Friday, October 18th from 3-8pm and Saturday, No- vember 9th from 11-6pm at Studio 402, located at 402 South Main Street in Jonesboro, AR.

To schedule an audition appointment and access audition materials, please visit The Link Theatre Company Facebook page.

Cavenaugh made his Broadway debut in the 2003 musical Urban Cowboy, and later appeared in the Off-Broadway and Broadway runs of Grey Gardens, and A Catered Affair. He starred as Tony in the 2009 Arthur Laurents-helmed Broad- way revival of West Side Story.

Powers was most recently seen in the new Ahrens and Flaherty musical Marie, Dancing Still, which played a developmental run at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre earlier this year. Known for her starring role as Rizzo in the 2007 Broadway re- vival of Grease, Powers' numerous credits include Little Women, Happiness, Dangerous Beauty, as well as the Encores! productions of It's a Bird..It's a Plane..It's Superman; Of Thee I Sing; and Follies.





Related Articles Shows View More Arkansas Stories

More Hot Stories For You