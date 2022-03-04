ASC Presents THE SOMEWHAT TRUE TALE OF ROBIN HOOD

Theatergoers are invited to take an irreverent jaunt through the Sherwood Forest with the comedy "The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood."

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will present its first theater production of the year with the class retelling (written by Mary Lynn Dobson) of the legendary, heroic outlaw.

Performances are set for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022. The shows will be in the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater at ASC's main building, 701 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by Relyance Bank.

"Robin Hood" kicks off ASC's 2022 theater season as the first of five productions slated for the year.

The cast features more than 20 young actors, ages ranging from 7 to 22. Dorian Hunter, a junior at White Hall High School, takes on the role of the green-garbed hero.

In his never-ending quest to aid the needy, Robin Hood encounters damsel-in-distress Lady Marian (Latailyn Craig, a junior at Watson Chapel High School); the ever-scheming Sheriff of Nottingham (Arin Bell, a junior at Watson Chapel); bad-guy monarch wannabe Prince John (William Young, a sophomore at White Hall); and good-natured "Town's Guy" (Keiren Minter, a junior at Watson Chapel).

Rounding out the players of Merry Men, fawning ladies, guards, and more are Loren Bell, Addyson Booker, Janiece Carolina, Kaleb Hughes, Lily Jennings, Violet Jennings, Damir Johnson, Rory Lake, Brandt Lunsford, Violet Myers, Zykirria Patton, Kaleigh Persons, Karson Persons, Cali Reed, Casey Reed, Gillian Rogers, Emily Scarbrough and Riley Scholes.

Longtime ASC volunteer Tracy Sutherland of White Hall is making her directorial debut with the show.

"I tell everyone who asks that Robin Hood is my absolute favorite story, and being able to present a version that most people have never even considered, let alone seen or heard of, is beyond fun," she said.

Sutherland explained how the cast and crew are what breathes life into the show. "It is all volunteer work, so that makes the hours and hours they have spent working on this show - during and outside of rehearsals - all the more special," she said. "It was a little intimidating at first to have over 20 young people with ages ranging from 7 to 22 all looking to me for guidance, but they made me feel right at home. Within just a few days, it was like every big, boisterous family holiday gathering you could imagine. I have especially enjoyed watching how they have grown close to each other and their willingness to help their fellow castmates."

She continued, "Working with such a diverse group of people, cast and crew, who are all brilliant, who are all talented, who all take time away from their own lives to be here, and who are all willing to listen to my ideas and make them come alive is one of the best parts of this experience."

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. They are available at asc701.org, by calling (870) 536-3375, or by purchasing in person at ASC.