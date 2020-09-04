Usher Announces Las Vegas Residency

Shows begin Friday, July 16, 2021.

Global megastar and eight-time GRAMMY Award-winner Usher will headline a Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, opening Friday, July 16, 2021.

The multi-talented showman will give his fans an extraordinary immersive experience that only Usher can deliver. The exclusive, only-in-Vegas spectacular will be performed in The Colosseum, an intimate 4,300-seat world-class performance venue, allowing Usher's fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see him up close and personal. Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the show will be packed with an impressive repertoire of smash hits spanning Usher's 20-year career, including his early records and more recent songs, as well as new music.

"I have missed performing for my fans live and I am so excited to see them in Las Vegas," said Usher. "My residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace will be full of surprises and an Usher experience like they've never seen or heard before!"

Tickets will go on sale to the public starting Thursday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m. PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 p.m. PT.

Citi is the official presale credit card of Usher's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, Sept. 7 at 10am PT until Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10 pm PT through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

In addition, Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will have access to presales running Tuesday, Sept. 8 at 10am PT through Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 10pm PT.

General ticket prices begin at $59, plus applicable tax and fees, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages are also available for each show. All tickets and packages can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com/ushervegas or in-person at The Colosseum box office. All shows begin at 9pm.

The 12 performances going on sale are:

July 2021: 16, 17, 21, 23, 24, 28, 30, 31

Dec 2021: 28, 29, 31

Jan 2022: 1

Additionally, Usher, Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment are donating $1 of every ticket purchased to Usher's Las Vegas residency to Usher's New Look, Inc. (UNL). Founded in 1999 by Usher as a young man barely out of his teens, UNL is on a mission to transform the lives of underserved youth through a comprehensive program that develops passion-driven, global leaders. UNL's peer-to-peer program model and curriculum provides Access, Awareness and Empowerment to youth in underserved communities, in order to guide them on a pathway to leadership and help them make educational and career choices that match their passions. Over the course of 21 years, the organization has reached more than 50,000 young people.

Challenging himself creatively and testing musical boundaries are characteristics that have defined Usher's career since he was first discovered 20 years ago on "Star Search." Usher has been ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as one of the best-selling artists in American music history, having sold over 65 million albums worldwide. He has won numerous awards, including eight GRAMMYÒ Awards, and was named the #1 Hot 100 artist of the 2000s decade. Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the 2000s decade, with his career-propelling 2004 album "Confessions" being ranked as the top solo album of the 2000s decade. Usher has attained nine Hot 100 #1 hits (all as a lead artist) and 18 Hot 100 top 10 singles.

2020 continues to be a busy year for Usher. Musically, he recently released the single "Don't Waste My Time," which hit #1 on Billboard's R&B chart, as well as "I Cry," a powerful and emotional song about the social and racial injustices of our time. Usher is currently in the studio recording his ninth studio album which will be released in late 2020.

Realizing that with success comes responsibility, Usher has also proven to be a major philanthropic force. Founded in 1999, Usher's New Look, Inc. empowers youth from impoverished communities to become leaders. In recognition of his accomplishments, Usher has been honored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Trumpet Foundation, Do Something, the NAACP, and as the 2010 Ford Freedom Award Scholar. Usher's business ventures include a best-selling line of fragrances, and a business venture with RBMG (Raymond Braun Media Group).

For more information on Usher's New look Foundation, please visit http://ushersnewlook.org. Follow Usher on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Shows View More Las Vegas Stories Related Articles