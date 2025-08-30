UNLV Performing Arts Center and Las Vegas' Cirque Mechanics Perform TILT! - A CIRCUS THRILL RIDE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The UNLV Performing Arts Center (UNLV PAC) launches its 2025-26 Season, its 49th, with Las Vegas’ Cirque Mechanics as they present the debut performance of their newest production Tilt!—A Circus Thrill Ride at the Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 2:00 p.m.

Set in the 1980s, “Tilt!—A Circus Thrill Ride” is a high-flying homage to America's iconic amusement parks. Audiences are invited to step right up to the dazzling world created by Cirque Mechanics. Bursting with acrobatics, aerial artistry, juggling, and a dose of nostalgia, this theatrical circus adventure brings the era’s vibrant sights and sounds to life.

At the center of the spectacle stands a marvel of man-powered engineering: a giant Ferris Wheel, surrounded by incredible machines that reimagine the classic rides and games of the time. Cirque Mechanics commonly centers its productions around an engineered stage piece. A windmill filled the stage for “Zephyr,” and “42FT” featured the “carousel.”

The story follows a weary amusement park worker stuck in the grind, his joy for the park long faded. But when he confiscates a guest’s boom box, a playful chase ignites—a whirlwind of stunts, surprises, and shared laughter. In the end, the pursuit transforms into a heartfelt moment of connection, proving that even in the unlikeliest places, we can find common ground to bring us together.

As a long-lasting part of the partnership between UNLV PAC and Cirque Mechanics, the PAC is offering a free student matinee to more than 1,300 Las Vegas area students at 10 a.m. on October 3. Additionally, Cirque Mechanics and the UNLV PAC are planning learning opportunities in partnership with the UNLV departments of dance, theatre, and the entertainment engineering and design program.

Single tickets are priced from between $31.25 and $71.75 (discounts available) and go on sale Sept. 6, 2025. Single tickets, once available, and season tickets may be ordered online now at pac.unlv.edu and can also be purchased in person at the PAC box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. When purchasing a subscription package or tickets, consider a donation to the UNLV PAC to provide local students the opportunity to work with this season’s artists and to help support programming during the UNLV PAC’s 50th Anniversary Season (2026-2027).



The UNLV Performing Arts Center is undertaking a bevy of activities to prepare for the 50th anniversary celebration. Look for more information in the venue when visiting for “Tilt!—A Circus Thrill Ride.”

About UNLV Performing Arts Center

The UNLV Performing Arts Center is the original home for the arts in Southern Nevada; it opened in 1976 and celebrates its 49th season in 2025-26. A self-sustaining unit of UNLV, the PAC operates like many other arts organizations: costs for productions, some facilities improvements, and other projects come from ticket sales, rentals, and donations. It hosts a variety of performances and events and is home to self-produced events plus productions of the Nevada Conservatory Theatre, UNLV School of Music, UNLV Dance, the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, among many other community arts presenters, and various Clark County School District fine arts festivals and concerts. For further information, visit pac.unlv.edu.

About Cirque Mechanics

Founded in 2004 by Boston native and German Wheel artist Chris Lashua, Cirque Mechanics quickly established itself as a groundbreaking presence in the American circus scene. Known for blending mechanical invention with high-level circus arts, the company has created a string of acclaimed productions, including Birdhouse Factory, Boom Town, Pedal Punk, 42FT – A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, Zephyr, and Yuletide Factory. Each show blends humor, heart, and astonishing physical skill, appealing to both traditional circus enthusiasts and modern theatergoers. Learn more at cirquemechanics.com.