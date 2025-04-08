The Eagles Add Final Las Vegas Shows at Sphere in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eagles have added the final 2025 shows to the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas this fall, Friday, Oct. 3; Saturday, Oct. 4; Friday, Oct. 10; Saturday, Oct. 11; Friday, Oct. 31; Saturday, Nov. 1; Friday, Nov. 7; and Saturday, Nov. 8.

The Sphere residency, now featuring a total of 44 shows from Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, through Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, offers fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the new shows will begin Friday, April 18 at 10:00 AM PT at here.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and begins Tuesday, April 15 at 10:00 AM PT. Live Nation, Ticketmaster, and Sphere presales begin Wednesday, April 16 at 10:00 AM PT.

Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, & more.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and more. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the existing and newly announced dates are available immediately and exclusively now at Eagles.vibee.com.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Newly Added:

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 3

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 4

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 10

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 31

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 1

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 7

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Upcoming Shows:

Friday, April 11, 2025 / Saturday, April 12, 2025

Full list of dates:

Friday, September 20, 2024 / Saturday, September 21, 2024

Friday, September 27, 2024 / Saturday, September 28, 2024

Friday, October 11, 2024 / Saturday, October 12, 2024

Friday, October 18, 2024 / Saturday, October 19, 2024

Friday, November 1, 2024 / Saturday, November 2, 2024

Friday, November 8, 2024 / Saturday, November 9, 2024

Friday, December 6, 2024 / Saturday, December 7, 2024

Friday, December 13, 2024 / Saturday, December 14, 2024

Friday, January 17, 2025 / Saturday, January 18, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 / Saturday, January 25, 2025

Friday, February 14, 2025 / Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025 / Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025 / Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025 / Saturday, March 15, 2025

Friday, April 4, 2025 / Saturday, April 5, 2025

Friday, April 11, 2025 / Saturday, April 12, 2025

Friday, September 5, 2025 / Saturday, September 6, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 / Saturday, September 13, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025 / Saturday, October 4, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025 / Saturday, October 11, 2025

Friday, October 31, 2025 / Saturday, November 1, 2025

Friday, November 7, 2025 / Saturday, November 8, 2025

These shows utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo credit: Chloe Weir

