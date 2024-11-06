News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: JIM CARUSO’S CAST PARTY at The Smith Center

Jim Caruso’s Cast Party November 8 in Myron’s at The Smith Center.

By: Nov. 06, 2024
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party” is a wildly popular weekly Open Mic Night/Variety Show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland in New York City every Monday night since 2003.

Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle. It’s the ultimate spot to mix and mingle with show folk and the people who love them! Showman Jim Caruso guides the entire affair with razor-sharp humor and the unbridled enthusiasm of an uber-fan. But the real fun starts when the audience participates in the onstage festivities. Broadway legends, jazzers, cabaret divas, starry-eyed tourists, and kids right off the bus storm the stage to entertain each other.

If you have a voice, a dream, and some sheet music, your Cast Party moment awaits.




