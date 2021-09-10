Single Tickets now on Sale for Las Vegas Philharmonic's 2021-2022 Season

The Las Vegas Philharmonic (LVP) announces single tickets now on sale for its 2021-22 season, which includes nine performances and eight programs from October 2021 through May 2022 at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $29 and are available for purchase online at lvphil.org or by phone at 702-749-2000.

For the 23rd season of the LVP, Cabrera has selected dynamic works including all of Beethoven's Symphonies interwoven with contemporary works by female composers including Joan Tower, Anna Clyne, Gabriela Lena Frank, Missy Mazzoli, Jessie Montgomery and Caroline Shaw. A special Very Vegas Holiday performance will welcome back local entertainers including Composers Showcase founder Keith Thompson and vocal illuminati including Travis Cloer and Eric Jordan Young along with Michelle Johnson and Vita Corimbi. Cabrera will also conduct a world premiere by composer Juan Pablo Contreras as part of a special commission in partnership with New Music USA. Contreras will compose a new orchestral work shining a light on our Mexican-American communities. Continuing the mission to enrich lives through music, culture and education, the Las Vegas Philharmonic established its first three-year artist-in-residence program with critically acclaimed cellist and artistic visionary, Joshua Roman. His residency begins on Saturday, October 23, with a performance of Dvořák's widely popular Cello Concerto.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guests will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music. All ticket-holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlists for each performance can be found here: www.lvphil.org/concerts.