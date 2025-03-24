SENSE & SENSIBILITY Enters Final Weekend Of Sierra Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sierra Stages must close its successful run of Kate Hamill's critically acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen's "Sense & Sensibility," playing March 6 - 29 at the Nevada Theatre in historic downtown Nevada City.

This playful new adaptation of the beloved Austen classic follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters—sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne—after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production transforms Austen's classic novel into a comedic and theatrical romp that dazzles audiences while remaining true to the spirit of the original work.

"The audience response has been spectacular," said PR Director Laura LeBleu. "We've had people from eight to 80 years old tell us how surprised and delighted they were to see Jane Austen brought to life in a fun, contemporary way. I only wish we could run longer so that more people could see the show!"

The production features a fantastic cast of local talent, including Casey Burke, Chase Coney, Ura Frykdahl, John Gardiner, Paulette Gilbert, Katie King, Paul Micsan, Sarah Mugridge, Michele Nesbit, and Sara Noah.

Tickets range from $27-32, with $15 student tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at www.sierrastages.org, by phone at (530) 555-0123, or at the Nevada Theatre box office one hour before each performance.

Comments