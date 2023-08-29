Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence Bring One-Night-Only Performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels During NFR

There is a one-night-only performance on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023.

Aug. 29, 2023

This December, country singers Randy Houser and Tracy Lawrence will take the stage at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, with a one-night-only performance on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023. Country music icon Tracy Lawrence will bring his long beloved vocals and talent alongside the chart-topping Randy Houser during the peak of National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season. Tickets will go on sale to the public Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com

With a voice The New York Times describes as “wholly different, thicker and more throbbing, a caldron bubbling over,” Randy Houser has racked up three consecutive No. 1 hits and singles and has sold more than four million copies. He topped the charts with the title track, “Runnin’ Outta Moonlight” and “Goodnight Kiss,” which was also Houser’s first No. 1 as a songwriter, and earned critical acclaim for his powerful delivery of the Top 5 smash and CMA Song of the Year-nominated “Like A Cowboy.” Although juggling the production of new music and a relentless touring schedule MusicRow affirms the Mississippi native “remains one of country music’s very finest vocalists.”

Selling over 13 million albums and with 18 No.1 singles, Tracy Lawrence has been a country music legend for more than 30 years. After taking time to work on other projects like his hosted radio show Honky Tonkin’ with Tracy Lawrence, which currently airs in more than 170 cities, and Lawrence’s Road House podcast, the country veteran is gearing up to return to the studio. The singer shared: “I feel very blessed that I've been able to sustain this kind of respect from my audience and from my peers. It solidifies the fact that my music’s gonna be around for a long time.”

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.
 

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking. 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Randy Houser & Tracy Lawrence




