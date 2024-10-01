Photos: Madame Tussauds Reveals Demi Lovato's Latest Wax Figure

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lovatics, get ready! Fresh off the release of her directorial debut with the acclaimed new Hulu documentary Child Star, GRAMMY-nominated and award-winning musician, actor, and New York Times best-selling author Demi Lovato has revealed her latest wax figure, this time for Merlin Entertainments’ Madame Tussauds Las Vegas. While her first U.S. figure debuted at Madame Tussauds Hollywood in 2015, her second will take center stage in Las Vegas, standing 'Stone Cold' under the ‘Neon Lights’ for fans to begin visiting on September 26th.

The figure is adorned in the skirt and top from Lovato’s Alternative Press Magazine photoshoot, with the entire look generously donated by the artist for this special occasion. This marks Lovato’s second sitting with the Madame Tussauds studio artists, who captured around 250 new measurements and photographs from every angle to ensure precise accuracy of her facial and physical features. The figure was crafted in London, with meticulous detailing and months of visual research, taking a total of six months to complete and perfect. Lovato herself revealed the figure, expressing her excitement at the remarkable likeness.

“The first time I ever saw my wax figure in person, it was actually a very healing experience for me because I had dealt with so much body dysmorphia,” said Lovato. “I realized ‘Oh wow, that’s what I look like.’ Not a lot of people get to see themselves in 3D, it was a very healing experience and one that I’ll remember forever.”

Lovato was first known for her onscreen talents, and soon after became a musical phenomenon for her remarkable vocal ability. With over 50 billion streams earned worldwide, she has enamored audiences with her renowned powerhouse vocals and illustrious songwriting. As a mental health advocate, she serves as Global Citizens official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world. Most recently, Lovato’s advocacy work which was highlighted in Child Star led her to join California Gov. Newsom as he passed two new laws which offer financial protections for child influencers and content creators, setting aside a percentage of their earnings in a trust fund that they can access once they turn 18.

“Demi Lovato is a global sensation, captivating audiences with her powerful voice, extraordinary talent, and impactful mental health advocacy,” said General Manager at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Gabriel Hewitt. “Las Vegas is the perfect place to honor her remarkable career and showcase her newest wax figure.”

Lovato’s newest wax figure takes the stage starting October 6. To plan your upcoming trip to Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, please visit HERE. Take a look at photos of Lovato and her wax figure below!

