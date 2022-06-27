Park West Gallery Is On The Hunt For Las Vegas' Next Great Artist, With The Return Of The MADE IN VEGAS Competition

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery is once again on the hunt for Las Vegas' next great artist, with the return of the Made in Vegas artist competition. Beginning Wednesday, July 6,

Las Vegas-based artists are invited to submit their original works for the shot at being offered a prestigious, year-long contract with Park West Gallery, the world's largest art dealer, and the incredible opportunity to display their work alongside masterpieces by Picasso, Rembrandt, Renoir, and more.



"We were truly blown away by the overall quality, variety, and uniqueness of the Made in Vegas art submissions in 2021," said Park West Gallery's Executive Vice President, John Block. "We were introduced to so many talented artists throughout the competition that we were able to add multiple new artists to the Park West Gallery family."



After receiving hundreds of submissions, Park West Gallery announced Kat Tatz as the winner of the inaugural Made in Vegas competition in 2021. Due to the amount of impressive submissions, however, multiple Las Vegas-based artists received Park West Gallery contracts, including Melanie Stimmell, who broke a single-day record for the sale of her work.



"One of the founding principles of Park West Gallery is making fine art available to everybody through art awareness and the promotion of a wide spectrum of artists," said Block. "With the second annual Made in Vegas artist competition, we're hoping to once again put a spotlight on the incredibly talented and diverse Las Vegas art scene, while giving a voice to artists who may not otherwise have had the opportunity to showcase their work."



The contest is only open to residents of Clark County, NV. Artists interested in participating in the second annual Made in Vegas artist competition are invited to visit ParkWestVegas.com to learn how to submit three examples of their own original works of art. Artists will be asked to submit images of their artwork and accepted formats include drawings, paintings, prints, collages, or illustrations. Submissions will be accepted between Wednesday, July 6 at noon PT and Sunday, July 24 at 11:59 p.m. PT, and will be judged by a panel of world-renowned artists and Park West Gallery representatives. Participating artists must be 18 years or older at the time of submission. For a full list of rules, regulations, and guidelines for the Made in Vegas artist competition, please visit ParkWestVegas.com.



Park West Gallery has two locations at The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace on the famed Las Vegas Strip. Current hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. For more information, please visit ParkWestVegas.com or call 702-630-1037.