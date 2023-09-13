Open-Door Playhouse Debuts OVEN On October 25

OvEn is an entertaining tale just in time for the Halloween season.

Sep. 13, 2023

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. Its upcoming play OvEn will debut on October 25, 2023 online at Click Here

OvEn is an entertaining tale just in time for the Halloween season. Jenny and her best friend Lucy are selling cookies door to door far and wide in hopes of raising funds for Jenny's college tuition. Their efforts take a bit of a turn when they land on the doorstep of Mrs. Zodiac, the widow of the Zodiac Killer, who's pre-heating her oven just for them....

Listen carefully, and don't try to escape!

Rachel Berney Needleman directs a cast that includes Anne Cooper, Zelda Kimble, Emily Ellsworth and Matthew Scott Montgomery.

Sarah Hunter is the playwright. Her previous plays include Dogs Are Better Than People, The Vault, Duck and Cover, and Escape from the Garden. She co-created a web series, We're Not Dead Yet.

OvEn is a selection in Open-Door Playhouse's second annual Celebrating Women in Theatre.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to Click Here




