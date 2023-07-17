Nick Carter Will Bring the 'Who I Am' Tour to Las Vegas

Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE Photo 2 Dita Von Teese Will Embark On New Las Vegas Residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo 4 Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Nick Carter Will Bring the 'Who I Am' Tour to Las Vegas

Singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actor and beloved Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Fans will have the chance to experience the international pop superstar’s Who I Am Tour firsthand in this one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Fresh off the success of another Backstreet Boys world tour, beloved pop icon Nick Carter will return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years, with the singer-songwriter set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – along with select Backstreet Boys favorites and new solo music – for audiences across the U.S. 

"I am so thrilled to embark on this new tour,” says Nick Carter. “The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour, while debuting new music and creating new memories together.”

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit virginhotelslv.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking. 

About Nick Carter

Sparking his career at the age of 12 years old, Nick Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. Carter’s 23-year entertainment career has spanned far beyond the stages of sold-out arenas, with an array of projects in television and film, as well as a philanthropist and author.

To date, the Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history and are one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. In 2002, Carter released his debut solo album, Now or Never, through Jive Records, which debuted at #17 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Gold in the U.S., Japan and Canada.

This debut marked the beginning of a successful solo career alongside his Backstreet Boys fame, with Carter releasing three studio albums to date. Throughout the years, Nick has remained a beloved figure in popular culture, touring with the Backstreet Boys for their “DNA World Tour” beginning in April 2022 and now setting off on his solo “Who I Am” Tour in 2023.

Photo Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Nick Carter



RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Imagine Exhibitions Launches its Summer Combo Ticket Photo
Imagine Exhibitions Launches its Summer Combo Ticket

 Imagine Exhibitions, a leader in narrative-driven, immersive experiences is matching the hot weather with its hottest deal of the summer with the launch of its Summer Combo Ticket featuring all three of its Las Vegas attractions: Discovering King Tut’s Tomb at Luxor, along with Real Bodies and Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure, both at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas.

2
Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas Photo
Nate Bargatze Announces Additional Performance at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Celebrated for his clean and relatable comedic style, Bargatze will present an additional show of “The Be Funny” Tour at Encore Theater on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, July 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

3
Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum To Celebrate Its Namesakes Birthday With Free Admission Photo
Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum To Celebrate Its Namesake's Birthday With Free Admission

The Rita Deanin Abbey Art Museum will honor late, legendary artist, Rita Deanin Abbey, with free admission to all guests on Thursday, July 20, the date of her birth. Additionally, the celebration will continue with buy-one-get-one-free admission, beginning Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 31.

4
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas Photo
Feature: Psychic and Reality TV Star Matt Fraser returns to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas

Psychic medium and E! Entertainment reality TV star Matt Fraser is returning to The Summit Showroom inside The Venetian Resort July 21 and July 22.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Trevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming AlbumTrevor Hall Releases New Song 'Shake It Out' Ahead of Forthcoming Album
Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'
Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'Bonnie & Taylor Sims Pay Homage to Home on New Single 'Texas Again'
Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'Josh Ross Unveils His Latest Track 'Ain't Doin' Jack'

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Barnhart - Unapologetically Funny!
Delirious Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Substitute
Open-Door Playhouse (7/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Garage Invasion
Open-Door Playhouse (7/12-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Spongebob Musical
Seedling Theatre Company (7/14-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# That Day Is Coming, Every Day Is Coming
Open-Door Playhouse (6/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You