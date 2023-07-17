Nick Carter Will Bring the 'Who I Am' Tour to Las Vegas

Singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actor and beloved Backstreet Boy, Nick Carter, will make his venue debut at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. Fans will have the chance to experience the international pop superstar’s Who I Am Tour firsthand in this one-night-only performance. Tickets go on sale to the public this Friday, July 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. PST on AXS.com.

Fresh off the success of another Backstreet Boys world tour, beloved pop icon Nick Carter will return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years, with the singer-songwriter set to perform tracks from his solo catalog – along with select Backstreet Boys favorites and new solo music – for audiences across the U.S.

"I am so thrilled to embark on this new tour,” says Nick Carter. “The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour, while debuting new music and creating new memories together.”

The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is proud to offer an expansive VIP service including open bar packages, private expedited entry, dedicated hosts, merchandise delivery, custom swag, and access to luxury suites and VIP lounges to its guests for an unparalleled live entertainment experience. To learn more about the venue's VIP service or to book, please email TheTheaterVIP@aegpresents.com.

About Nick Carter

Sparking his career at the age of 12 years old, Nick Carter became an international pop superstar as the youngest member of iconic boy band, Backstreet Boys. Carter’s 23-year entertainment career has spanned far beyond the stages of sold-out arenas, with an array of projects in television and film, as well as a philanthropist and author.

To date, the Backstreet Boys are the best-selling boy band in history and are one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. In 2002, Carter released his debut solo album, Now or Never, through Jive Records, which debuted at #17 on the Billboard 200 chart and was certified Gold in the U.S., Japan and Canada.

This debut marked the beginning of a successful solo career alongside his Backstreet Boys fame, with Carter releasing three studio albums to date. Throughout the years, Nick has remained a beloved figure in popular culture, touring with the Backstreet Boys for their “DNA World Tour” beginning in April 2022 and now setting off on his solo “Who I Am” Tour in 2023.

Photo Courtesy of AEG Presents Las Vegas / Nick Carter