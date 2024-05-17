Spotlight: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY at The Smith Center

Broadway musical, Girl From The North Country, at The Smith Center June 4-9.
Tony Award®-winning musical, Girl From The North Country, reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before. It’s 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota. We meet a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.
Experience this ‘profoundly beautiful' production (The New York Times) brought to vivid life by an extraordinary company of actors and musicians.
Videos