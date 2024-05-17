Spotlight: WE BRING THEATER TO YOU... at Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At Open-Door Playhouse we strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and

surprising 10-minute Shorts, and 1 Acts plays that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others.



Open-Door Playhouse draws its inspiration from the Radio Plays of the 1940s and 1950s. It emerged amidst the 2020 Covid Pandemic, serving as a beacon to keep theater alive during the darkened stages of traditional theaters. Now in the midst of our fourth year, our listenership has soared, reflecting our unwavering commitment to the craft. We are constantly engaged in the reading and production of new 10-minute and one-act plays, perpetually bustling with creativity. Here, we proudly showcase posters of some of our beloved productions, highlighting the prominent diversity that thrives within our playhouse community.



Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse and since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody. In 2023, the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.



It's May and we're showcasing short podcast plays about Mother's. From nostalgic reminiscences to poignant reflections on the joys and challenges of motherhood, our Mother's Day plays promise to touch hearts. Gather your loved ones and tune in as we honor the profound impact of mothers everywhere.



Visit our website Open-Door Playhouse

https://www.opendoorplayhouse.org/





Comments