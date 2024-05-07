Mexico's Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Comes tot he Smith Center in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mexico’s Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán, widely recognized as the world’s foremost mariachi group, will take the Reynolds Hall stage at The Smith Center on September 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 10 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

Having performed more than 12,600 concerts internationally during its storied existence, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán is the most recognizable figure of la música Mexicana in the world.

The group, a fixture on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list compiled by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will bring its “Mexicano desde la Raíz” tour to cities throughout North and South American and Europe, including Las Vegas.

Founded in 1897 by Maestro Gaspar Vargas in Tecalitlán, Jalisco, Mexico, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has been at the forefront of revolutionizing la música Mexicana since its beginnings. Under the direction of musical geniuses such as Rubén Fuentes Gasson, Mariachi Vargas has created a style that remains popular and represents Mexico throughout the world.

Throughout its history, Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has further made its mark through collaborations with renowned artists such as Pedro Infante, José Alfredo Jiménez, Juan Gabriel, Vicente Fernández.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán has also been recognized for its work on Linda Ronstadt's Grammy-winning album Canciones de Mi Padre, and Luis Miguel’s Grammy- and Latin Grammy-winning albums México en la Piel and ¡México Por Siempre!.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

Comments