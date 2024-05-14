The Smith Center Announces The Winners Of Its 2024 NEVADA HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL THEATER AWARDS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced winners in 22 award categories at its 2024 Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards on May 12, 2024, held inside majestic Reynolds Hall.

Leading the way were Luke Martin and Marie Munoz, both from Bishop Gorman High School, as this year's Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Lead Actress, respectively.

In recognition of their dedication and talent, both will receive a complimentary 10-day trip to New York City, where they will perform on a Broadway stage in June and represent Nevada in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, also known as the Jimmy Awards, named after legendary theater producer James M. Nederlander.

Created by The Smith Center to recognize the state's top musical theater students, this year's event featured dazzling singing and acting performances by musical theater students from 23 Nevada high schools, including 10 finalists selected to perform solo routines. The event also showcased ensemble performances from high school theater productions by students from Green Valley High School, Las Vegas Academy, Liberty High School and Spring Valley High School.

A pair of Las Vegas notables – entertainer Clint Holmes and composer Keith Thompson – teamed up to serve as co-hosts for this year's event.

To celebrate the many collaborative efforts involved with high school productions, The Smith Center presented a wide variety of awards this year, honoring performers and talents from high school theater programs across Southern Nevada.

The 2024 Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards recipients:

Outstanding Lead Actor: Luke Martin, Bishop Gorman High School

Outstanding Lead Actress: Marie Munoz, Bishop Gorman High School

Spotlight Award : Brianna Gracia, Coronado High School

Spotlight Award : Anthony Williams, Faith Lutheran Conservatory of the Fine Arts

Spirit of Broadway Award (Chosen by Peers): Cameron Gabe, Ed. W. Clark High School

Spirit of Broadway Award (Chosen by Peers): Skye Hughes, Bonanza High School

Spirit of Boadway Award (Chosen by Creative Team): Ella Jones, Lake Mead Christian Academy

Spirit of Boadway Award (Chosen by Creative Team): Ike Pratt, Coronado High School

Outstanding Overall Musical: Doral Academy Red Rock High School

Outstanding Direction: Bishop Gorman High School

Outstanding Lighting Design & Execution: Centennial High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: AJ Marshall, Damonte Ranch High School

Outstanding Supporting Performer: Melat Woldegiorgish, Spring Valley High School

Outstanding Student Orchestra: Foothill High School

Outstanding Set Design and Construction: Las Vegas Academy

Outstanding Costume Design and Creation: Shadow Ridge High School

Outstanding Choreography Execution: Faith Lutheran Conservatory of the Fine Arts

Outstanding Ensemble: Green Valley High School

Outstanding Student Reporter: Summer Gilliam, Coronado High School

Outstanding Student Audio Technician: Kennedy Ruybal, Doral Academy Red Rock High School

Outstanding Student Lighting Technician: Hayley Rizor, Spring Valley High School

Outstanding Student Stage Manager: Lucielle Lee Robles, Liberty High School

In the months leading up to the event, The Smith Center enlisted a team of impartial theater professionals to serve as judges. Panels of three judges attended the productions of nominated high schools to adjudicate the shows in the eligible award categories.

On Sunday, six judges completed the process – Broadway conductor Jay Alger, Broadway performer and vocal instructor Doug Carpenter, Good Morning Las Vegas anchor and theater enthusiast Justin Hinton, Broadway performer and Las Vegas entertainer Jacquelyn Holland-Wright, renowned Broadway composer Frank Wildhorn and Broadway composer Jacob Yandura – scoring the 10 finalists' solo performances to award the Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress awards to Martin and Munoz.

Martin delivered a powerful performance of “Bring Him Home” from Les Misérables, and Munoz demonstrated her dynamic vocal range with “On My Own,” also from Les Misérables.

Their trip to New York will include private coaching, master classes and rehearsals with renowned professionals. Participants in the national event will also receive opportunities for merit scholarships and professional advancement, along with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform onstage at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. The event will culminate with a panel of industry experts selecting two exceptional students for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance.

On Sunday, Brianna Garcia from Coronado High School and Anthony Williams from Faith Lutheran Conservatory of the Fine Arts each earned a Spotlight Award. They will serve as alternates at the national competition, in Case Martin and/or Munoz are unable to attend.

For more information about the Nevada High School Musical Theater Awards and to learn how to participate during the 2024-2025 school year, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2538.

