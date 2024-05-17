GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY is Headed to The Smith Center Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bob Dylan stands as one of the most decorated and respected songwriters in music history, from his early days as an acoustic folk singer through his continuing career leading a fully electric band.

It’s no surprise, then, that the 82-year-old icon and his catalog of more than 600 songs have been featured in numerous films and stage productions through the years, the latest of which, Girl From the North Country, is headed to The Smith Center for an eight-show run from June 4-9.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hall, Girl From the North Country presents 20 Dylan songs as they’ve never been heard before, including “I Want You,” “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Hurricane,” “Idiot Wind” and “Forever Young.”

The musical takes place in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, where a group of wayward travelers come together in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope. Dylan’s beloved creations set the scene as their lives intertwine in interesting and unexpected ways.

Visit TheSmithCenter.com to reserve your seats for this once-in-a-lifetime event.

