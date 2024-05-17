Alan Parsons Live Project To Return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Master of progressive rock Alan Parsons and his Alan Parsons Live Project will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts by popular demand on August 17 at 7:30 p.m. to play his best-known hits on the band’s Reset and Power Back On Tour.

Tickets for the concert by Danny Zelisko Presents go on sale Friday, May 29 at 10 a.m. at TheSmithCenter.com.

A Grammy® Award winner and true rock music legend, Parsons began his career on the engineering team at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios before forming The Alan Parsons Project in 1975. That popular progressive-rock act garnered commercial and critical acclaim for such albums as I, Robot (1977) and Eye in the Sky (1982) – both certified platinum in the U.S. – and Billboard Top 40 hits like “Eye in the Sky,” “Time” and “Don't Answer Me.”

Since 1999, Parsons has toured with his Alan Parsons Live Project, featuring a cast of stellar musicians including vocalist P.J. Olsson, lead guitarist Jeff Kollman and drummer Danny Thompson.

Parsons has also released a pair of recent new studio albums, 1999’s The Secret and 2022’s From the New World, which include guest appearances from the likes of guitarists Steve Hackett (Genesis) and Joe Bonamassa and singers Lou Gramm (Foreigner) and Jason Mraz.

A 13-time Grammy nominee, Parsons won the Grammy for Best Immersive Audio Album in 2019, for the 35th Anniversary Edition of classic Alan Parsons Project album Eye in the Sky.

Parsons began his storied career as an assistant engineer at the famed Abbey Road Studios, working on such projects as The Beatles’ Abbey Road and Let It Be. Following his engineering work on Pink Floyd’s beloved The Dark Side of the Moon, he became one of the most sought-after names in the recording industry.

Parsons has remained a leading figure in the world of technology ever since, blending tech with art as a recording engineer and producer/performer. The Art & Science of Sound Recording, his acclaimed book and DVD set based on his years of expertise, is a work unlike anything else on the market.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please note that The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.

