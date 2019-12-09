Nelly, TIP and Gucci Mane to Headline Big Game Weekend at Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell Las Vegas

Drai's Nightclub at The Cromwell will host a weekend-long party in celebration of the Big Game featuring Nelly, TIP and Gucci Mane from Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2.

Rap veteran Nelly will bring his "Country Grammar" to Drai's with a live performance to kick off the football festivities on Friday, Jan. 31. Ranked by the Recording Industry Association of America as the fourth best-selling rap artist in American music history, Nelly has sold over 21 million albums in the United States.

TIP will bring his two decades of success in the hip-hop world to Drai's on Saturday, Feb.1. Recently starring as a judge alongside Cardi B and Chance the Rapper on Netflix's breakout music competition show, "Rhythm + Flow," TIP is best known for his Billboard Top 100 Hits "Whatever You Like" and "Live Your Life." The rap legend also starred on hit show "T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle" alongside his wife, singer Tameka "Tiny" Cottle-Harris and their six children.

Recognized by NPR as a founding father of trap music, Gucci Mane will perform live at Drai's on Sunday, Feb. 2. Gucci Mane was recently nominated for a Grammy for his collaboration on Lizzo's "Exactly How I Feel." Mane is also a New York Times bestseller, an accolade earned from his novel "The Autobiography of Gucci Mane."

Drai's Nightclub offers a multi-level rooftop club with two full-service bars, more than 75 luxurious bottle service tables and access to the world's most celebrated DJs and chart-topping resident performers. Drai's Nightclub opens at 10:30 p.m. from Friday to Sunday. Admission pricing starts at $40 for women and $60 for men. More information is available at https://draisgroup.com/las-vegas/tickets/.





