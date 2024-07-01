Michael Jackson ONE By Cirque Du Soleil Celebrates 11 Dazzling Years At Mandalay Bay Resort And Casino

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil celebrated 11 years of electrifying performances at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino over the weekend. Since premiering in 2013, more than six million guests have experienced the energetic production's daring acrobatics and iconic choreography set to Jackson's extensive musical catalog.

Alongside the milestone, Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to announce the fan-favorite resident show will continue performances at Mandalay Bay through November 2030. Performing more than 4,500 shows since opening, the ever-evolving production continues to weave together cutting-edge technology, the artistry of live performers and a hit soundtrack including “Billie Jean”, “Beat It”, “Thriller”, “Smooth Criminal” and “The Way You Make Me Feel”.

“Michael Jackson ONE has cemented itself in the Las Vegas entertainment landscape, developing a truly dedicated fan base over the past 11 years,” said Mike Newquist, President of the Resident Shows Division for Cirque du Soleil. “With our wonderful partners at MGM Resorts International, we're excited to continue offering this world class show to visitors from all around the globe for years to come.”

Michael Jackson ONE performs Thursday – Monday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit cirquedusoleil.com/michael-jackson-one.

