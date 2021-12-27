Lizzo to Play New Year's Eve Concert in Las Vegas

This New Year's Eve, AEG Presents Las Vegas and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, invite guests to ring in 2022 with a showstopping performance by GRAMMY Award-winning singer and rapper, LIZZO, on December 31, 2021.

Lizzo will bring her chart-topping hits to The Theater for a one-night-only performance, closing out the year with a bang as she counts down the final seconds of 2021 with the audience. Limited tickets remain available for purchase starting at $99.50 here.

Since entering the music scene, Lizzo has received acclaim for her female empowering lyrics, flutist skills, charismatic performance style and iconic collaborations with artists like Cardi B, Missy Elliot, Ariana Grande and others. In 2019, Lizzo earned her first No. 1 Single with "Truth Hurts" on the Billboard Hot 100 and hasn't looked back, continuously climbing the charts with smash-hits like "Juice" and "Good As Hell" and achieving three GRAMMY Awards in 2020, including Best Urban Contemporary Album, Best Pop Solo Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Lizzo will bring her incomparable talents to the stage at The Theater for the final countdown to the year along with a performance by special guest DJ Sophia Eris.

Available now, fans can purchase a "NYE Party Four-Pack" featuring four General Admission tickets LIZZO for just $295 plus fees. With General Admission tickets starting at $99.50 plus fees, this four-pack offer is an incredible deal for LIZZO fans. Pricing includes four drinks for adults 21 years of age or older; guests may also redeem for non-alcoholic beverages. Supplies are limited.

This is an all ages performance. Doors for the performance will open at 10 p.m. In addition to the "NYE Party Four-Pack," limited tickets remain available for purchase starting at $99.50 and limited VIP seating options are also available.

Following requirements set forth by the State of Nevada, masks are required for all guests and employees in The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, regardless of vaccination status.