Kenny Loggins Set To Return To Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theater, June 23

GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins is set to make his grand return to Wynn Las Vegas for a one-night-only performance this summer. On Thursday, June 23, 2022, Loggins will bring his "Kenny at the Movies" tour to Encore Theater for a special performance honoring his cinematic hits. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 10 a.m. PST.

Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two GRAMMY Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on "the soundtrack of our lives." Over the last four decades, his chart-topping hits have included "This Is It," "I'm Alright" (Caddyshack), "Footloose" (Footloose), "Danger Zone" (Top Gun) and many more. His career-spanning songbook was recently re-released on Loggins' At The Movies, a Record Store Day exclusive vinyl.

In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. His album Return to Pooh Corner remains the best-selling children's album of the last 20 years. Adding to his list of accomplishments, Loggins will release his memoir Still Alright with Hachette Books on June 14, 2022.

For more information on this performance, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.