Comedian Taylor Tomlinson Announces Return To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following her sold-out performances at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas last month, comedy's rising star Taylor Tomlinson has announced her return to the venue with additional performances of Taylor Tomlinson: Live in Vegas.

Tomlinson will perform consecutive shows on Friday, August 16, 2024, and Saturday, August 17, 2024, following her previously announced upcoming performances on Friday, June 7, 2024, and Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Tickets for Tomlinson's August performances go on sale to the public on Friday, May 17, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT, and tickets for all June performances are on sale now.

Tomlinson's return is on the heels of her latest Netflix special, Have It All, which premiered in February to much acclaim. Tomlinson is also late night's newest (and youngest) host after the delightfully off-the-rails debut of After Midnight on CBS. Now, fans will once again have the unique experience of watching Tomlinson in an intimate setting at Encore Theater, where she has continued to perform sold-out shows since her venue debut in 2022.

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Taylor Tomlinson

A rare talent who has garnered mass appeal at a young age, stand-up comedian Taylor Tomlinson continues to receive praise from fans and critics alike, with Rolling Stone commending her for “conquering comedy” and CNN welcoming “the era of Taylor Tomlinson.” Tomlinson was recently inducted into Forbes 30 Under 30 and TIME100 Next, spotlighted by Variety for their “10 Comics to Watch” and “Comedy Impact Report,” in addition to being named one of the “100 Most Powerful Women in Hollywood” by The Hollywood Reporter. The critically acclaimed comedian is coming off headlining the seventh highest-grossing comedy tour of 2023, most notably the only woman to break into the Top 10. She has released three hour-long specials for Netflix: Quarter-Life Crisis (2020), Look At You (2022), and Have It All (2024), the latter having debuted at #1. Tomlinson is notably the only female late-night host on network television and the youngest by two decades following the outrageously funny debut of After Midnight on CBS, currently airing weekdays at 12:37am ET/PT.

Comments