Jokesters Comedy Club Continues Live Comedy Shows Working Within Statewide Restrictions

Jokesters Comedy Club has announced they will continue to bring live, professional standup comedy to Las Vegas working withing the statewide restrictions of 25% capacity. On Monday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced the 30-day extension on the statewide pause. Producer and comedian Don Barnhart said, "We are working diligently within the guidelines to do it safely."

The Jokesters Comedy Club team take your health and safety seriously and is abiding by all health advisories and authorities to provide a safe venue and the complete list of health and safety protocols can be viewed on their website. Comedy Shows run Thursday - Sunday at 9: p.m. inside The Alexis Park All-Suite Resorts just minutes from the Las Vegas Strip.

Each week the club features headliners like Don Barnhart, the only Las Vegas headliner with two full-time residencies, Kathleen Dunbar, winner of The Las Vegas Comedy Festival, Derek Richards from the Irish Comedy Tour along with special guest sets and house emcees Keith Lyle from The Hangover or local favorite Brandon James. Most of the comedians working at Jokesters Comedy Club have performed on Battle Comics World Tour Entertaining the troops around the world.

Clip from Don Barnhart's new Dry Bar Comedy Special.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSIR5_mQG9A

In order to create a comfortable and safer environment for guests, performers, and employees, the venue has implemented new health safety guidelines and procedures, including:

· Reduced capacity of each show by more than 25% to allow for necessary social distancing inside the showroom. Seating is strictly limited.

· All highly touched surfaces including but not limited to tables, chairs, and more are more regularly sanitized and disinfected after every show.

· All staff members and patrons are required to wear masks except for while eating or drinking.

· The stage and its performers are stationed 25 feet away from audience members.

· All staff and customers will have their temperature checked upon entering the club with a contactless thermometer.

· A minimum of six feet between groups is required, including while waiting in line

· All customers will be seated by a host who will keep groups to a maximum of four people, providing they are from the same household, and will selectively seat people throughout the club.

· Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the hotel, at entrances and at the front desk.

· All beverages are served in disposable service ware.

Jokesters Comedy Club is located inside The Alexis Park All-Suite Resort just off the infamous Las Vegas Strip. Showtimes run Thursday - Sunday at 9:00 p.m. and advance tickets are highly encouraged due to the 25% capacity limitation. More information and tickets can be found at www.JokestersLasVegas.com