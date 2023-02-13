Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Mulaney Announces Debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas in April

Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Two-time Emmy and WGA Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian, John Mulaney, has announced his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with five exclusive and consecutive performances of "John Mulaney: Hiatus in Vegas" beginning Wednesday, April 19, 2023 through April 23, 2023.

Known for his sell-out crowds, this special run of shows will provide a rare opportunity to experience Mulaney in an intimate setting. Tickets for all performances go on sale to the public on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Ticket Information

Performance Dates: April 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 2023 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

Purchase tickets here.

Previously hailed "one of the best stand-up comics alive," Mulaney is a "Saturday Night Live (SNL)" regular who began writing for "SNL" in 2008 and created memorable characters such as "Stefon" with Bill Hader and appeared as a "Weekend Update" correspondent; he has also hosted the show five times. Mulaney has written for IFC's "Documentary Now!" and Netflix's "Big Mouth," in which he voices the character of "Andrew."

In addition to acting on-screen, Mulaney previously starred on Broadway in the runaway hit, "Oh, Hello," in which he wrote and performed alongside Nick Kroll. The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name, as well as "Oh, Hello: The P'dcast," based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

For tickets or more information on these performances at Wynn Las Vegas, visit here.

About John Mulaney

John Mulaney is a two-time Emmy and WGA award-winning writer, actor, and comedian.

Currently on tour, John Mulaney has sold out massive venues around North America, from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl. His 2023 tour dates include shows across US, Europe and Australia.

In 2018, John Mulaney traveled the United States with sold-out Kid Gorgeous tour, which was later released as a Netflix stand-up special and won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Variety Special; In 2015, he released The Comeback Kid, also a Netflix original, which The AV Club called the "best hour of his career;" In 2012, his Comedy Central special New In Town had Ken Tucker of Entertainment Weekly hailing him as "one of the best stand-up comics alive."

John Mulaney has been invited to host Saturday Night Live five times. He began writing for SNL in 2008, creating memorable characters such as 'Stefon' with Bill Hader, and appearing as a "Weekend Update" correspondent.

He has written for IFC's Documentary Now! and Netflix's Big Mouth, on which he voices the character of Andrew. In December 2019, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated musical variety special  John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch debuted on Netflix.

He also starred on Broadway in the runaway hit written and performed alongside Nick Kroll in Oh, Hello On Broadway.  The duo has since released a Netflix special of the same name as Oh, Hello: The P'dcast, based on their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland.

About Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas

Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2022, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top 10 grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, ranking No. 8. Encore Theater has hosted performances by music icons like Adam Lambert, Boy George & Culture Club, Brad Paisley, Bryan Adams, David Foster, Diana Ross, Duran Duran, John Fogerty and Lionel Richie, as well as globally-celebrated comedic acts like Chris Tucker, Jim Gaffigan, Nate Bargatze, Sebastian Maniscalco and Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Photo Courtesy of Dynes Media



