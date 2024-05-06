Keith Urban to Bring Exclusive Show to Las Vegas This Fall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the newest luxury resort and casino to debut on the Las Vegas Strip, will welcome “Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas,” 10 exclusive performances from four-time GRAMMY® Award winner Keith Urban, kicking off Friday, Oct. 4, 2024.

“Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas” will feature new music from his forthcoming album, slated for release this fall, with songs not yet played live, including his new single “Messed Up As Me,” as well as “Straight Line” and “Go Home W U” (with Lainey Wilson). The all-new show will also include many of his number one hits, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and “Wasted Time.”

From the first notes to the last, Urban’s shows are concert events not to be missed. He has been hailed as one of the best live performers of any musical genre and his fast-paced, immersive concert experience clearly shows why he is also considered one of the best guitarists of this generation.

Members of The ‘Ville, Keith Urban’s official fan club, will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. PT. VIP packages will be available starting Tuesday, May 7, at 10 a.m. PT during The ‘Ville: Phoenix Club pre-sale. There will be a variety of package options that include meet & greet, special pit access, exclusive merchandise and more!

Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 7, at 12 p.m. PT until Thursday, May 9, at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Citi is the official pre-sale card of “Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas.” For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Vibee and SiriusXM customers will have access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 8, at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, May 9, at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the ten shows go on sale to the public starting Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. PT.

“Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas” Dates

October 2024: 4, 5, 9, 11, 12

February 2025: 14, 15, 19, 21, 22

Shows begin at 8:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company founded by Live Nation, is the official Concert & Hotel Experience Package partner for “Keith Urban’s HIGH in Vegas.” Packages include premium concert seats at BleauLive Theater, a two-night stay at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a limited edition “Keith Urban's HIGH in Vegas” JBL GO 3 speaker, and on-property experience perks that are exclusive only to Vibee guests. Vibee hotel packages are on sale starting Wednesday, May 8 at KeithUrban.Vibee.com.

About Keith Urban

Keith Urban has spent the better part of his life harnessing a deep-seated passion for music. This, when combined with his authenticity, talent and driving musical inquisitiveness, helps to understand why he is one of the most successful and well-respected artists in the world. He’s won four GRAMMY Awards, 13 CMAs, 15 ACMs, three AMAs, two People’s Choice Awards and celebrated nine consecutive gold, platinum or multi-platinum albums.

Well now it’s 2024 and the wait is over. New music from Urban will highlight the entire year - songs to be released in advance of an expected fall album release. And they’re coming fast. A “Straight Line” premiere in February and its first single “Messed Up As Me.” 2024 will see the culmination of new music that Urban has been working on for nearly two years.

The new music joins a list of 24 #1 songs including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “Wasted Time,” “Somebody Like You” and “Long Hot Summer.” His duet with P!nk, “One Too Many,” garnered over 650M streams, bringing his accumulated total streams to nearly 9.5 BILLION and run up his total record breaking 38 Top 10s. In fact, the song appeared on his album THE SPEED OF NOW Part 1, which marked his fourth in an historic streak of simultaneous #1 album debuts in the United States, Canada and Australia.

2023 saw Urban’s induction into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame (by Dolly Parton), a return to the American Idol stage as both a mentor and performer and performances for ESPN’s Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and the close of his critically hailed Las Vegas residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Urban’s “All For The Hall” benefit concert returned, a series of shows done in support of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum©. The latest brought total proceeds to more than $4.3M.

Urban consistently reminds music lovers around the globe why he is one of the world’s best live performers. His concerts have become legendary - as unpredictable as they are explosive. An experience of emotion, musical texture, energy and showmanship.

Urban’s musical virtuosity and fluidity has made him the musician’s musician. He’s collaborated with a diverse group of artists that include, among others; Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church, John Mayer, HARDY, Julia Michaels, Justin Timberlake, Dzeko, Miranda Lambert, Nile Rodgers, Post Malone, Taylor Swift, The Rolling Stones and Vince Gill.

He’s long supported numerous charities. He is the first Ambassador of the CMA Foundation, an advisory board member at the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and is a longtime supporter of The Mr. Holland’s Opus Fund and The GRAMMY Foundation.

Comments