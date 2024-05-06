Los Bukis Kicks Off Spanish-Language Residency with a Completely Sold Out Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Bukis have set the standard for Latin music once again with the opening of their exclusive new Las Vegas residency, Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency, the first all Spanish-language residency on the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip. With a sold-out first weekend, the legendary Mexican group captivated attendees with a non-stop show filled with incredible performances and greatest hits at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

For this historic night, the production featured a top-notch technical display, including stunning visual effects, immersive sound and captivating stage design that kept the audience singing along to their greatest hits such as Quiéreme, Yo Te Necesito, Morenita and their iconic hymn Tu Cárcel, amongst the group's iconic repertoire. Los Bukis: The Las Vegas Residency is promoted by Live Nation and MGM Resorts International.

Los Bukis, comprised of vocal leader Marco Antonio Solís, Joel Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “Chivo” Cortés, Javier Solís, José Guadarrama and Pedro Sánchez, will continue with exciting performances on May 8, 10 and 11. Los Bukis will return with more dates on July 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20, and Will Close this historic chapter in Latin music on September 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

This residency comes on the heels of a successful tour that broke attendance records for Spanish-language musicians, including a Billboard award for "Best Latin Tour." Los Bukis also stood out as the second largest tour in the world in 2021, selling out nine stadiums with nearly half a million fans, followed by eleven more sold out stadiums in US and Mexico in 2022.

Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/LosBukisVegas, with all shows scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

About Los Bukis

Founded in 1976 by cousins Marco Antonio Solís and Joel Solís, and dissolved in 1996, Los Bukis recorded 16 studio albums that quickly won the public’s heart and produced numerous chart-topping and multi-platinum to Diamond certified songs that are among the most revered by fans across the Latin Music spectrum. The Houston Chronicle details that “Los Bukis emerged in the 1970s as a new force in the grupo genre with a cornucopia of hits. By the '80s, they completely dominated Mexico's pop-music scene.”

Photo credit: Denise Truscello

