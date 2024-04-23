Feature: Chippendales Guest Host Gleb Savchenko Trades Ballroom Dancing for a Bowtie

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo credit by Erik Kolics

Professional dancer GLEB SAVCHENKO, known for his appearances on Dancing with the Stars, is set to take on a new challenge as a celebrity guest host for the famous Chippendales show in Las Vegas. He will be trading his ballroom dance shoes for the iconic Chippendales bowtie and cuffs at the Rio Hotel & Casino for a limited time, April 25-May 12.

Gleb is widely recognized for his outstanding performances on the popular TV show, Dancing with the Stars. He has partnered with celebrities, including Lisa Vanderpump, Jana Kramer, Erika Jayne, Nikki Glaser, Mel C, Chrishell Stause, Shangela, and Mira Sorvino. His dancing skills have earned him comparisons to a young Patrick Swayze, and he has also appeared in commercials, music videos, and TV shows, including Nikki Bella Says I Do and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.

As for the opportunity to wear the famous bowtie and cuffs, Gleb appreciates the iconic brand of Chippendales, which recently celebrated its 45th anniversary. Chippendales remains one of the hottest shows in Las Vegas, with more than 8,700 performances during its 22-year residency at Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas.

“I have known about Chippendales, and my friend hosted it, as did Vinny [Guadanigno of Jersey Shore fame], Tyson [Beckford], and many others I know. But I have to admit that I never thought of the possibility of me hosting the show,” explains Gleb. “My friend Val told me I looked good and needed to do Chippendales. My manager contacted Chippendales, and we signed a deal for me to be a guest host.”

Originally from Moscow, he started dancing at the age of seven.

“Dance is life and a way of life to me. I express myself through dance, and I love it.”

He started dancing as part of an after-school program. When the teacher asked his first-grade class who wanted to participate in the dance program, all the girls raised their hand including a girl Gleb was obsessed with at his young age.

“I was so in love with this beautiful, blond, blue-eyed girl sitting beside me. All of the boys were shy and didn’t raise their hands. When I went home, I asked my grandma if I could learn how to dance. At the time, she told me that boys don’t dance and that I should play soccer or hockey. But she took me.”

It turned out to be an embarrassing moment, but he remembers the big studio and staring at the girl of his dreams. The teacher paired the two of them together, and he continued dancing for the next 33 years. While Gleb lost contact with the young girl, he never forgot her and how she changed his life. Gleb would move to the United States intermittently and finally settled in Los Angeles in 2013, pursing his passion as his career.

Gleb has become the latest celebrity to join the list of guest hosts at Chippendales. This exclusive roster already features famous names such as Ian Ziering, Joey Lawrence, and Nyle DiMarco, the Dancing with the Stars winner and America's Next Top Model.

“I am so excited to be performing. I have never done anything like this before, and there is a lot of movement and dance moves,” says Gleb. “I am bringing Prince Charming to the show.”

Chippendales perform nightly at 8 p.m., with additional shows on Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m. (dark Monday and Tuesday). GLEB SAVCHENKO’s limited engagement runs April 25 through May 12 (Thursday through Sunday performances). For additional information, visit www.Chippendales.com; follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @Chippendales #Chippendales.