Jim Gaffigan Extends Residency at Encore Theater with Additional One-Night Performance

Actor, comedian and Wynn Las Vegas resident performer Jim Gaffigan announced today an additional one-night performance of his celebrated Fun Tour at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas taking place on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Tickets for this performance go on sale to the public this Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.



Following numerous sold-out shows at the intimate venue, Gaffigan will once again wow audiences with his incredibly funny observations of everything from fatherhood to friendships and New York City living.

Ticket Information

Performance Date: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: Tickets starting at $59.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

Gaffigan fans can also experience the comedian at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 26-27 and Dec. 9-10, 2022. Limited tickets for these performance dates are on sale now.

For more information on this performance or to purchase tickets, visit WynnLasVegas.com.

About Jim Gaffigan

Gaffigan is a six-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.



About Encore Theater

The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit

www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2022 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across four continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events - which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly - continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to - through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents - creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.