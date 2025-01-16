IMMERSIVE DISNEY ANIMATION Extended in Las Vegas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to overwhelming demand, the award-winning Immersive Disney Animation has announced its final extension at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas, now running through March 23, 2025. The show, originally scheduled to close January 5, has captivated more than 125,000 visitors since its March 2023 debut.

Located at The Shops at Crystals at ARIA, this groundbreaking collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios transforms Disney's beloved classics and contemporary hits into an immersive spectacle. From Encanto and Frozen to The Lion King and Peter Pan, audiences step inside their favorite animated worlds through state-of-the-art projection technology.

The experience features unique interactive elements, including a stunning Frozen finale and The Little Mermaid sequence incorporating over 5,000 gallons of bubbles throughout its 2,000+ show run.

"For the past two years, our immersive experience has captivated audiences of all ages on the Las Vegas Strip, offering a unique escape from traditional entertainment," said Corey Ross, President of Lighthouse Immersive. "The overwhelming response to our final dates announcement confirms what we've known all along - this show holds a special place in visitors' hearts. While we're extending our run through March 23rd to meet demand, we encourage everyone to experience the magic before our Las Vegas journey concludes."

Tickets for the final performances are available at disneyimmersive.com. The venue is located at 3720 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89158.

ABOUT Walt Disney ANIMATION STUDIOS

Combining masterful artistry and storytelling with groundbreaking technology, Walt Disney Animation Studios is a filmmaker-driven animation studio responsible for creating some of the most beloved films ever made. WDAS continues to build on its rich legacy of innovation and creativity, from the first fully-animated feature film, 1937's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, to 2019’s Frozen 2, the biggest animated film of all time, to our 60th animated feature, the Academy Award®-winning Encanto. Among the studio's timeless creations are Pinocchio, Sleeping Beauty, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Frozen, Big Hero 6 and Zootopia.

ABOUT LIGHTHOUSE IMMERSIVE

Lighthouse Immersive creates, produces and distributes innovative digital immersive art experiences through its experiential multiplex digital art galleries, aiming to cultivate community and creativity through large-scale events and exhibitions of all art forms. Lighthouse Immersive has produced the world premieres of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, Immersive King Tut and Immersive Klimt: Revolution in more than 21 North American cities, including Toronto, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Las Vegas, Boston and Denver, and is currently expanding into additional markets. To date, they have sold over 5 million tickets to Immersive Van Gogh across North America, with Artnet calling it “one of the largest coordinated art phenomena of all time.”

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

