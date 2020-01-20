HYPNOMANIA Las Vegas Presents A Rotating Cast Of Top Hypnotists Nightly

Hypnomania Show in Downtown Las Vegas takes a new approach with a rotating cast of some of the funniest hypnotic talents in a show that shines the spotlight on audience volunteers.

As both a hypnotist and comedian, Don Barnhart has been a top headliner at comedy clubs, cruise ships, high schools and colleges across the country as well as performing internationally and in a recent interview, Barnhart stated, "There is so much great hypnotic talent here in Las Vegas that I thought we should have a rotating cast of resident headliners. Similar to how comedy clubs and The Magic Castle of Hollywood have different acts each week, why not have a different hypnotists, mentalists or magicians every few weeks." He added, "Having a rotating cast allows us all of us to still tour and it keep the shows fresh, so locals won't ever see the same show twice."

Every hypnosis show is unique and hysterical as each resident headliner takes a different approach to their show allowing audience members to volunteer and be a part of the show, showcasing their hidden talents and learning a technique of hypnosis they can use later in life.

Besides Barnhart, some of the resident hypnotists include Steve Falcon, Kellie Karl, Michael C. DeSchalit, AnnaRose, Chuck Milligan and even a few special appearances from touring hypnotists like Sean Michael Andrews.

Hypnomania runs Wed - Sunday nights at 7:30pm inside The Spare Room at The Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino. The show is produced by Don Barnhart and DLGS Entertainment who also produces the other shows at The Spare Room including Delirious Comedy Club at 9:00pm and Presto Magic at 6:30 along with the Celebrity Comedy Series that recently brought in Pauly Shore and has Christopher "Kid" Reid Feb 29th from Kid 'n Play and the House Party movies.

Tickets are $29.99 and locals and military with ID are always ½ general admission tickets. Suggested age is 18 and over but minors are allowed in with a parent or guardian. There is no drink minimum and audience members are encourage to come early for dinner at The Freedom Beat restaurant.

Barnhart, who has been entertaining the troops around the world since 1992 continues to support the military and offers complimentary tickets to his shows through VetTix.org

Advanced tickets can be purchased at: https://www.dlgsentertainment.com





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You