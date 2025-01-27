Ginger Minj & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE LIVE! Las Vegas 2025 Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new year means not only a new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, but also a brand-new cast for RuPaul's Drag Race Live!, the most sickening eleganza extravaganza in Las Vegas herstory! Beginning on the show's fifth anniversary this Friday, Jan. 31, 2025, new cast members confirmed to slay the stage at Flamingo Las Vegas include the show's new host Ginger Minj, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 2 and 6; Kylie Sonique Love, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 6; and fresh from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16, Morphine Love Dion and Plane Jane.

Returning for a fifth consecutive year are two original RuPaul's Drag Race Live! cast members - RuPaul's Drag Race Season 12 winner and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7's Jaida Essence Hall and RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 finalist Asia O'Hara.

From the creative team behind the Emmy Award-winning series RuPaul's Drag Race, the critically acclaimed Las Vegas revue is everything you love about the TV show and then some. With over-the-top costumes, visually stunning sets and jaw-dropping performances, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! serves the audience a drag experience like they've never seen before. With a cast that rotates in and out throughout the year, audiences are guaranteed a different experience each night, with a fabulous show featuring six of your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race stars.

Directed by RuPaul and award-winning choreographer and filmmaker Jamal Sims, RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is produced by World of Wonder, the creative team behind RuPaul's Drag Race, with Voss Events. Original music for RuPaul's Drag Race Live! is written by RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race composer Leland and Tom Campbell, Chief Creative Officer at World of Wonder. The score includes RuPaul's hit songs from the past 16 seasons of Drag Race, plus original show-stopping numbers created especially for this residency.

RuPaul's Drag Race Live! performs Thursday through Monday at 9:30 p.m. with an additional 7 p.m. show on Friday. Tickets start at $49, plus applicable tax and fees, and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com/dragracevegas.

World of Wonder (WOW) has reshaped international pop culture, earning 28 Emmys, inspiring two Oscars, creating global network WOW Presents Plus across 190 territories, and bringing drag culture to the world stage via RuPaul's Drag Race and DragCon. WOW's pioneering television portfolio includes other smash-hit franchises like Million Dollar Listing. Their film division WOW Docs produces groundbreaking documentaries including Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures, Party Monster, and The Eyes of Tammy Faye. WOW also operates YouTube channel WOWPresents, music label World of Wonder Records, the WOW Podcast Network, and year-round international live events. Co-founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have been profiled in Variety's Reality TV Impact Report. Honors for their trailblazing work include the IDA Pioneer Award, Realscreen's Global 100 list, and the OUT 100. In 2022, World of Wonder was ranked #2 among film and TV powerhouses in Fast Company's World's 50 Most Innovative Companies.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Lenny Kravitz, Sammy Hagar, Mötley Crüe, New Kids On The Block, Mariah Carey, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Scorpions and Shania Twain at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as unique Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options, such as Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's, vintage-inspired Bugsy & Meyer's Steakhouse, Lisa Vanderpump's third Las Vegas venue Pinky's by Vanderpump, the second Gordon Ramsay Burger on The Strip, Miami's iconic Havana 1957 and Cortadito Coffee House. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers, including Piff The Magic Dragon, the late-night adult revue X Burlesque, RuPaul's Drag Race LIVE! Las Vegas, as well as Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton. Flamingo Las Vegas features more than 93,000 square feet of casino space, including Caesars Sportsbook kiosks and a live betting window. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Voss Events is a multidisciplinary creative agency specializing in event design and production, promotions, tour management, talent management, influencer relations and content creation. The Voss team builds unique share-worthy experiences for brands and consumers through lifestyle, entertainment, and nightlife programs. For more information on Voss Events please visit www.VossEvents.com.

