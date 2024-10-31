Feature: Maren Wade returns in Confessions of a Showgirl on Nov. 6

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer, writer, and producer Maren Wade will return to star in her cabaret show Confessions of a Showgirl at Myron's at The Smith Center on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m.

She penned "Confessions of a Showgirl" column for the Las Vegas Weekly, which she adapted into the touring stage production. The cabaret show brings to life her quirky, hilarious, and unfiltered experiences as a modern-day showgirl both on and off stage. Her stories are as entertaining as they are heartfelt, working with Las Vegas icon Wayne Newton, getting stuck in a giant birthday cake, meeting Mariah Carey, and impersonating a Madonna impersonator.

While performing the show in other venues, Maren is performing the show for the first time at Myron's at The Smith Center.

“This is a bucket list moment for me because I love the venue. The sound is fantastic, and the premier place to do a show in Las Vegas. I've been touring with it for a while now, including New York, New Jersey, and other places.

“I've made changes since I launched it a few years ago. I'm really excited to debut those changes with all the community's support because it's a show about Vegas, made in Vegas about all my experiences as an entertainer in Vegas,” said Maren.

Maren is a singer, television host, columnist, and producer, and she dazzled audiences on NBC's America’s Got Talent and FOX’s Star Tomorrow. She toured nationally with The Christmas Spectacular, Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and performed in football legend Terry Bradshaw’s America’s Favorite Dumb Blonde - A Life in Four Quarters. She recently performed with Chris Stapleton at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards. Maren has also headlined several shows on the Strip and currently stars in Lady Like - A Retro Modern Burlesque Show at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.

Composer and arranger Keith Thompson (The Composers Showcase, Jersey Boys, Mamma Mia!) is the musical director for the 75-minute show, leading the five-piece band playing a vibrant mix of pop, jazz, musical theater, and one-of-a-kind medleys. He is supported by top Las Vegas musicians, including saxophonist Eric Tewalt (Celine Dion, Lady Gaga), drummer Don Meoli (Jersey Boys, The Cocktail Cabaret), bassist Josh Jones (Million Dollar Quartet), and guitarist Larry Esparza (Jersey Boys, The Docksiders). Sarah Lowe (Absinthe, Bridesmaids, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) directs the show.

Maren also wrote a book about the show with the most popular compilations from the column as a hardcover coffee table book. The book will be sold after the performance and will feature beautiful pictures and stories.

“If you've seen the show or if you haven't seen the show, definitely come because this show is different with a five-piece band, multimedia, and fun cameos," said Maren.

Confessions of a Showgirl will be performed at Myron’s at The Smith Center on Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit MarenWade.com and confessionsofashowgirl.com.

