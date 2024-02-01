Dead & Company to Play The Sphere in Las Vegas

Dead & Company has set a residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas consisting of eighteen shows over six consecutive weeks from May 16 through June 22. The Sphere residency will feature never-before-seen visual storytelling from Dead & Company, providing fans with the ultimate connection to the music through these innovative and immersive shows. Each weekend's three performances will feature a unique setlist.

These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

Dead & Company - Dead Forever – Live at Sphere dates:

Thursday, May 16; Friday, May 17; Saturday, May 18

Friday, May 24; Saturday, May 25; Sunday, May 26

Thursday, May 30; Friday, May 31; Saturday, June 1

Thursday, June 6; Friday, June 7; Saturday, June 8

Thursday, June 13; Friday, June 14; Saturday, June 15

Thursday, June 20; Friday, June 21; Saturday, June 22

To ensure that tickets get directly into the hands of fans, advance presale registration is available now HERE, powered by Seated. The Artist Presale begins Monday, February 5th at 10 AM PT. Advance registration does not guarantee tickets. Supplies are limited. The general on-sale will begin Friday, February 9th at 10 AM PT at Ticketmaster.com.



Tickets start at $145 and will reflect all-in pricing. This means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price inclusive of taxes and fees.

VIP: Vibee is the official VIP Concert & Hotel Package partner for Dead & Company's historic residency at Sphere and is the only way to access ticket bundles for all three weekend shows. Fans can purchase various Vibee packages through the official presale beginning Friday, February 2, at 10 AM PT. Additionally, all Vibee VIP package holders will receive priority entry into the Dead & Company Fan Portal coming soon to The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. For ticket and Vibee VIP Concert and Hotel Package information, please visit: www.deadforever.vibee.com.

Dead & Company and Activist will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB to reduce the residency's environmental footprint and engage fans to take action for people and the planet and also with HeadCount which uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. More details at REVERB.org and HeadCount.org.

Dead & Company quickly became one of the most successful bands, touring consistently since its 2015 debut. Dead & Company has completed 10 tours, playing to more than 4 million fans across 235 shows, and became a record-breaking stadium act when it set Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance for a single concert, which still holds to this day.

The band also holds the record number of performances at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, with 13 shows; holds the record number of performances at Citi Field, home to the New York Mets, with 11 shows; broke Boston's Fenway Park's all-time attendance record for the most tickets sold in a single night; and ended their touring career at Oracle Park, home of the Giants baseball team, hosting its final three tour dates of the band's career to an audience of over 118,000.

Across all tours, the Dead & Company community, through the band's legendary Participation Row, raised $13+ million to support nonprofits and environmental and social causes, with $4 million donated through charity auctions and online raffles. All of the funds raised are split between HeadCount, REVERB, and the Dead Family non-profit organizations, as well as the non-profit ocean conservation organization Oceana and MusiCares among others.

