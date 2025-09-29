Comedian Andrew Santino Returns To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas March 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actor, and podcaster Andrew Santino will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with his one-night-only show Andrew Santino: Live! on Saturday, March 21, 2026. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 10 a.m. PT.

Known for his satirical edge, unfiltered storytelling, and sharp observational humor, Santino has built a career as one of today’s most in-demand stand-up comics. He currently stars in FX’s hit comedy series Dave alongside Lil Dicky, and he previously appeared in Showtime’s I’m Dying Up Here, executive produced by Jim Carrey.

Beyond television, Santino hosts the popular podcast Whiskey Ginger and co-hosts Bad Friends with Bobby Lee, which together draw more than a million downloads each week.

Santino’s screen credits include appearances on This Is Us, Arrested Development, Family Tree, and The Office. He has headlined major comedy festivals including Just for Laughs and SXSW and released multiple acclaimed stand-up specials, most recently Cheeseburger on Netflix in 2023. Fans attending his March performance at Wynn Las Vegas can expect a night of sharp wit, biting satire, and plenty of laughter.