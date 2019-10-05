BWW Feature: Amargosa Opera House's Dazzling 52nd Season: Day-Trip From Las Vegas



The 52nd Season of Marta Becket's Amargosa Opera House is brimming with forty-plus shows--the best in the west--played in her exquisite mural-lined, historic, acoustically-perfect theatre. www.amargosaoperahouse.org

1-760-852-4441.

Season Opening Party is Saturday, October 19th! Get on your cowboy boots, spangled shirts and blue jeans and kick it off with a performance of,

"The Face on the Barroom Floor" by Vegas City Opera.

This performance is an immersive presentation highlighting a jazz and country music-influenced opera score, by Henry Mollicone. This opera was originally inspired by a painting (and 19th Century love poem) on a barroom floor of the Teller House Saloon in Central City, Colorado.

Patrons will also enjoy a ranch-style dinner in the Amargosa Café before the show and a traditional champagne and cake reception following! This event sells out as many fans come from near and far each year. Book early.

Over forty more performances are scheduled, including an all-female Western Swing group, classic and modern opera, indie bands, magic shows, harpists, singer-songwriters, dance and performance artists, Gothic musical melodramas....and the perennially popular, The Nutcracker.

Marta's 52nd Anniversary celebration will be held on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 (more details coming soon on their website.)

Let me draw attention to November 9th and 10th's all day events

(see website) "Death Valley Junction Homecoming: Revisiting Our Shared History." This is an inaugural event celebrating the history and evolution of Death Valley Junction, from its genesis as a Borax refinery town to its current status as an inspiring destination, thanks to Marta Becket's artistic legacy. A warm welcome-back for former town residents who will share stories with us, as well as local history-buffs and more, then enjoy vintage sounds of the Paragon Ragtime Orchestra!

Here is the rest of the 2019/2020 AMARGOSA OPERA HOUSE SEASON. Please, check their website for more shows and details:

NOVEMBER

Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th - All-day event - DVJ History Celebration

Saturday 23rd at 7 p.m. - Jeremiah and the Red Eyes (Flagstaff, AZ) - Music

DECEMBER

Saturday 7th at 7 p.m. - Christmas at the Opera, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 14th at 7 p.m. - Gothic Melodramas, Jérémie Favreau & Robin Buck - Music

Sunday 15th at 2 p.m. - A White Christmas, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Friday 20th and Saturday 21st at 7 p.m. - The Nutcracker, The Pink Tutu - Dance

Friday 27th and Saturday 28th at 7 p.m. - Horst & Graben CD release, Dan Pelley - Music

JANUARY

Friday 3rd at 7 p.m. - McSky - Music

Saturday 4th at 7 p.m. - A Night at the Opera, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Friday 10th at 7 p.m. - Jeremiah and the Red Eyes (Flagstaff, AZ) - Music

Saturday 11th at 7 p.m. - Vanessa Sheldon, harpist - Music

Saturday, 18th at 7 p.m. - Lauren Napier & Vic Ruggerio - Music

Saturday 25th at 7 p.m. - Magic Show, Les Cooper - Magic

Friday 31st at 7 p.m. - Viva Las Pop-era, Vegas City Opera - Opera

FEBRUARY

Saturday 8th at 7 p.m. - La Bohème in Concert, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 15th at 7 p.m. - 52nd Anniversary Marta Becket - Multi Media Event: check website.

February 21st and Saturday 22nd at 7 p.m. - Phantom of the Opera, Vegas City Opera - Opera

February 28th and Saturday 29th at 7 p.m. - Achilles Wheel - World Music Jam Band - Music

MARCH

Friday 6th and Saturday 7th at 7 p.m. - Opera in the Movies, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 14th at 7 p.m. - McSky - Music

Saturday 21st at 2 p.m. - Master Mystery Productions - Theater

Friday 27th at 7 p.m. - Daughter of the Regiment, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 28th at 2 p.m. - Master Mystery Productions - Theater

APRIL

Friday 3rd at 7 p.m. - Nicole Isabelle - Dance & Performance Art

Saturday 4th at 2 p.m. - Master Mystery Productions - Theater

Friday 10th at 7 p.m. - Carmen, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 11th at 2 p.m. - Master Mystery Productions - Theater

Saturday 18th at 7 p.m. - Carmen, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Saturday 25th at 7 p.m. - La Voix Humane and Le Ballet French, Vegas City Opera - Opera

MAY

Saturday 2nd at 7 p.m. - Cunning Little Vixen, Vegas City Opera - Opera

Fri. 8th and Sat. 9th at 7 p.m. - Murder at the Amargosa Opera House, Vegas City Opera

Please note, tickets must be pre-paid and picked up at the Front Desk of the hotel prior to show. No refunds. Proceeds benefit Amargosa Opera House, Inc. for their continued meticulous restoration.

Their cozy "ole' tyme" hotel pleases and the on-site Café serves artisanal-quality meals.

Enjoy an easy day-trip from Las Vegas (about 100 miles away) or stay overnight for the full experience where you can mingle after the show with theatre, music and arts lovers.

Guaranteed, you'll meet interesting travelers. Enjoy!

-------photo FB AOH community

Marianne Donnelly performs as Louisa May Alcott, Janis Joplin and Nellie Bly.

Comments welcome:

mdonnelly00@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories