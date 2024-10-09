ARTSpace + Superplastic Present: A Bold Fusion Of Art And Pop Culture

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Slonina ARTSpace has announced an extraordinary new exhibition in collaboration with Superplastic, the global leader in virtual celebrity and pop culture innovation.

Set to open on October 12, 2024, the ARTSpace + Superplastic Invitational will feature the work of over 40 talented local artists, each transforming Superplastic's iconic vinyl toys into original, custom creations. This one-of-a-kind exhibit pushes the boundaries of creativity, blending art, design, and cutting-edge pop culture.

Exhibit Details:

Exhibit Opening: Saturday, October 12, 2024 | 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Location: Slonina ARTSpace, 901 Fremont St. #174, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Exhibition Duration: October 12, 2024 - November 3, 2024

Creativity Unleashed" - A Unique Collaboration with Superplastic

Superplastic is internationally known for its synthetic celebrities and collaborations with iconic brands like Gucci, Mercedes-Benz, and Fortnite. Their virtual characters-complete with millions of followers-have become cultural touchstones across social media, music, gaming, and fashion. Now, ahead of their grand opening at AREA15, Superplastic is bringing their renowned vinyl toys to Las Vegas through an exclusive partnership with Slonina ARTSpace.

Participating artists, including well-known names such as Robin Slonina, Recycled Propaganda, Ninobuni, Cig Neutron, Jerry Misko and Gem Jaxx, have each been given a 15-inch blank vinyl toy from Superplastic's acclaimed product line. These artists have been challenged to transform the toy into a fully customized masterpiece using their own unique style. The result? A gallery filled with imaginative, bold, and completely one-of-a-kind pieces that reflect a merging of the Superplastic pop culture universeand the vibrant local Las Vegas art scene.

"We are beyond excited to work with Superplastic on this project," said Robin Slonina, Artist and Owner of Slonina ARTSpace. "This invitational showcases some of Las Vegas's most creative minds, while providing a unique canvas for them to explore. The level of talent we're bringing together in one space is mind-blowing. We can't wait to share these unique pieces with the public."

Exhibition Highlights:

All-ages, Free Art Party: The opening reception on October 12 will be part of Slonina ARTSpace's Second Saturday Art Party, featuring "all vinyl" vibes spun by DJ Copay & DJ Onolicious, refreshments by Illicit Elixirs, the opportunity to mingle with the participating artists, and some surprise activations.

Custom Vinyl Toys: Each artist's interpretation of their Superplastic toy will be available for viewing and purchase, with proceeds shared between the artist and gallery.

Why You Should Attend

The ARTSpace + Superplastic Invitationalis a must-see event for art enthusiasts, collectors, and pop culture fans alike. It offers a rare glimpse into the intersection of contemporary art and the larger-than-life world of virtual celebrities, blending the tangible with the digital in a way that is fresh, daring, and wholly original.

Superplastic has worked with global superstars such as Post Malone, The Weeknd, Paris Hilton, Pusha-T, J. Balvin, and more. This collaboration with Slonina ARTSpace brings the same level of excitement and innovation to the local art scene, solidifying Las Vegas as a hub for cutting-edge art and culture.

About Slonina ARTSpace

Slonina ARTSpace is an innovative contemporary art gallery located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Dedicated to pushing the boundaries of art and creativity, the gallery hosts dynamic exhibitions, artist collaborations, and community events that bring together emerging talent and established artists in a space designed to inspire.

About Superplastic

Superplastic is a global leader in character-based IP, creating synthetic celebrities that dominate social media, fashion, music, and more. Known for their collaborations with high-end brands and cultural icons, Superplastic has built a worldwide fanbase and continues to redefine the future of entertainment, fashion, and collectibles.

