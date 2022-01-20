AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Welcomes Newest Headliner Lèa Kyle Friday, January 21

Season 16 illusionist and finalist Lèa Kyle will join the extraordinary ensemble in America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE, the high-energy entertainment spectacular performing at Luxor Hotel and Casino. Kyle is scheduled to make her debut Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m.

Kyle, who earned a coveted Golden Buzzer and global recognition for her quick-change costumes on Season 16 of America's Got Talent television show, brings her lightning speed illusions to Luxor Theater audiences as the newest addition to the most exciting variety show on the Las Vegas Strip. In addition to dazzling millions of viewers on the most world's successful competition franchise, her impressive resume includes recognition as the 2019 French Champion of Magic, the 2021 Vice-European Champion of Magic and the prestigious Mandrake d'Or in 2021, an award honoring some of the world's greatest magicians.

Kyle joins former AGT winners, finalists, runner-ups and fan favorites including:

Kodi Lee, the Season 14 winner who captured the hearts of America and the rest of the world with his sensational voice and emotional Golden Buzzer moment

Preacher Lawson, host and stand-up comedian finalist in Season 12

Dustin Tavella, the Season 16 winner who uses heart-warming magic and inspiration from his own family and personal anecdotes to create an emotionally driven performance

Jimmie Herrod, the musical virtuoso and awe-inspiring Golden Buzzer singer known for his breathtaking vocal range and expert skills in Season 16

Deadly Games, the world-renowned knife-throwing duo and semi-finalists that earned a Golden Buzzer and mesmerized viewers throughout Season 11 and again on America's Got Talent: The Champions with a combination of risk, artistry and flexibility

Duo Transcend, Season 13 performance artists specializing in viral, bold circus skills including aerial trapeze, diving and roller skating

The Clairvoyants, the world-famous mentalism duo and Season 11 finalists

The Silhouettes, the astounding shadow performance group that finished as first runner-up in Season 6 after winning a Golden Buzzer from America's Got Talent: The Champions in 2020

Light Balance, a high-tech neon and LED dance group that was a Golden Buzzer recipient and finalist in Season 12

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE performs Wednesday - Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. inside Luxor Theater. Tickets starting at $49, plus tax and applicable fees, are on sale now and can be purchased at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive "America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE VIP Meet & Greet" package, starting at $159, features a meet and greet with select cast members, and more.