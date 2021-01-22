Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Episode One of KCRep's ARTSPARK Available to Stream Now

Jan. 22, 2021  
Audiences are feeling the SPARK! Watch KCRep ArtSpark episode 1 now. Episode 1 is streaming now at KCRep.org.

Each episode of ArtSpark highlights local artists doing incredible things in Kansas City and beyond! During episode one, you'll meet Enrique Chi of local band Making Movies and learn about his passion for music as activism, and his connection with the Mattie Rhodes Art Center.

Enjoy ArtSpark your way: watch online anytime at KCRep.org, cast the episode to your Smart TV or Roku via the Youtube app, or stream the episode on your phone!

Already watch Episode 1, and craving more ArtSpark? Check out bonus footage, including Art Prompt submissions from Shon Ruffin and Matt Rapport, and 5 playlist picks from Enrique!


