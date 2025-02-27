Union Station Will Launch Next Touring Exhibition: The Science of Guinness World Records

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Union Station leadership announced their next touring exhibition, The Science of Guinness World Records, set to open March 8th in the Station’s expansive Bank of America Gallery.

The fun and fascinating hands-on experience -- for the first time – takes guests behind the scenes to see what it takes to set new records, challenge old ones . . . and make the history books.

“We are excited -- just in time for Spring Break and leading into our peak Summer Season -- to bring yet another, fascinating, family-friendly exhibition to Union Station,” George Guastello, Union Station president and CEO, said. “ The Science of Guinness World Records experience inspires us to think beyond the ordinary and believe anything is possible. Plus, it’s another great opportunity to be exposed to STEM topics, as the science behind some of the most amazing world records is presented in truly engaging ways. And, importantly, this experience is designed for every age. A mixture of impressive artifacts (presented for the first time in KC), activities, and wonderful stories encourages everyone to achieve amazing things.”

Exhibition guests will learn the stories and secrets behind some of the most astonishing GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM. Plus, visitors will challenge themselves, family, friends and even other guests to see what it takes to break a record.

From the world’s smallest stop motion film (measured in nanometers) to the most drumbeats in sixty seconds (2,109 beats or 35 per second), to the most consecutive pinky pull-ups (36), the world is truly full of fascinating people who achieve strange and incredible feats!

Within the multiple exhibition zones, guests will explore interactive installations, learn about the science behind the most incredible feats, take epic selfies alongside some of the strangest records, discover inspirational stories and artifacts, and challenge themselves by trying what it takes to hold a world record!

“Thrivent Financial is delighted to be the presenting sponsor of The Science of Guinness World Records at Union Station. There is no better place to host this exhibit of amazing achievements than in Kansas City, where Kansas Citians do amazing things every day, such as helping each other and creating community - that is what makes this city special. Union Station is a valued partner and together we invite you to enjoy the exhibit, celebrate the amazing, be amazed and be amazing,” said Nancy Hintz, Heartland Leader of Group Engagement.

Developed by Science North, based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada and in partnership with Ripley Entertainment Inc., The Science of Guinness World Records challenges guests to reconsider their preconceptions about what’s possible and how they can push their limits and achieve amazing.

“The exhibition was really inspired by the success of The Science of Ripley’s Believe It or Not!,” said Ashley Larose, Chief Executive Officer of Science North. “We’ve seen firsthand that people all over the world are hungry to be challenged, to be wowed, to expand their ideas about what human beings can actually do. We knew almost immediately that we were onto something big.”

Plus, exclusive to the Union Station presentation of The Science of Guinness World Records will be brilliant bonus content including “Plane Loco”, a spectacular Steampunk Locomotive engine built entirely of matchsticks by renowned Iowa artist, Patrick Acton. Measuring over 20 feet long, 9 feet high, and 13 feet wide, this world record creation was built with over one million matchsticks and 35 gallons of wood glue.

Additionally, guests will be invited into the world of EXTREME MINIATURES as they marvel at the world’s tiniest handmade sculptures . . . that fit in the eye of a needle! These astonishing creations were made by internationally celebrated artist, Willard Wigan, who uses a microscope to craft his sculptures and even makes his own tiny tools, including a paintbrush out of an eyelash. Willard has been the subject of an award-winning documentary, appearing on international TV, radio and talk shows, exhibiting his artwork across the globe, and is now featured in Kansas City for the first time.

Comments