Unicorn Theatre Announces COVID-19 Safety Measures

Unicorn Theatre has announced their COVID-19 Safety Measures three weeks before they open their doors to audiences for the first time since March of 2020. They will be implementing the following measures:

Unicorn Theatre will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for audiences attending their performances this fall. Proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test (within the last 48 hours) can be provided by presenting either a physical or digital copy. In addition to audiences, Unicorn Theatre has mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all performers and theatre staff.

Masks will be required for everyone inside the theatre building. Masks will be available if audience members forget to bring one.

Unicorn Theatre will socially distance patrons in the Levin Theatre, allowing for at least one empty seat between each household. Patron seats may be re-assigned to accommodate as many people as possible.

Unicorn Theatre will not be providing printed tickets or printed programs for each production. Instead, patrons will receive an email with a link to a digital program prior to the performance. The program will be accessible through the Unicorn Theatre website on all internet-linked devices, and a printed version will also be displayed in the theatre lobby.

To ensure the safety of everyone, bar service will not be available.

Unicorn Theatre will clean the theatre and all high-touch surfaces before and after each performance with an industrial electrostatic sprayer.

Unicorn Theatre has upgraded their HVAC system with a MERV 13 filtration system and UV lights to ensure optimal air circulation.

Hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations around the theatre.

Unicorn Theatre anticipates that these measures will stay in effect through January of 2022.