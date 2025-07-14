Two Kansas City Students Cast in Starlight Theatre’s Production of DISNEY'S FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Starlight Theatre has announced the cast for its upcoming production of Disney’s Frozen, featuring two young Kansas City actresses—Bellamy Kelly and Hailey Kenyon—in the roles of Young Anna and Young Elsa, respectively. The Broadway-style production will run August 5–10, 2025, bringing the magical tale of sisterhood, love, and adventure to life under the stars.

Presented in partnership with Pittsburgh CLO and the Lied Center for Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska, this Frozen production exemplifies a spirit of regional collaboration. Kelly and Kenyon will rehearse alongside young performers from Pittsburgh, later alternating performances between the Kansas City and Lincoln engagements—offering them a rare professional opportunity at a young age.

“We are thrilled to provide this incredible opportunity for young performers to shine on a professional stage,” said Caroline Gibel, Starlight’s Vice President of Programming and Executive Producer. “This is a chance for rising stars to gain invaluable experience, build their resumes with professional credits, and bring these beloved characters to life in a truly magical production.”

Starlight held auditions in April to cast the roles of Young Anna and Young Elsa. Bellamy Kelly, age 10, has previously appeared in Billy Elliot, Disney’s The Lion King Jr., and Annie Jr. Hailey Kenyon, age 13, has performed in The Sound of Music, The Secret Garden, and Matilda.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Disney’s Frozen will run August 5–10, 2025 at Starlight Theatre, located at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO 64132. Tickets are on sale now at kcstarlight.com, by phone at (816) 363-7827, or in person at the ticket office.